Asia Cup 2020 to be postponed? BCCI looking to free August-September window for IPL 2020

With the number of positive cases for COVID-19 rapidly rising in India, there have been massive question marks on the fate of much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, which was scheduled to start on March 29 before being suspended until April 15 in the wake of novel coronavirus outbreak in the country. While the chances of conducting IPL 2020 seems low, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is trying its best to find a possible solution to hold the cash-rich tournament.

The BCCI is trying to free up the August-September window in the year 2020 in a bid to hold IPL 2020 given the situation surrounding the deadly COVID-19 improves in coming months. As per the original schedule, the Asia Cup will be played in September.

India will host England for three ODIs and as many T20Is. As a final preparatory measure for the ICC T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to be hosted by Australia in October, India will also play three T20Is against the Aaron Finch-led outfits with the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe set to be rescheduled.

Whereas England will host Pakistan with the series ending on September 2 before playing Ireland which will end on September 15. South Africa’s tour of the Windies will end on August 16.

Hence, the BCCI is looking at all the possibilities while drawing Plan B, C and D for IPL 2020. There’s a possibility of having a truncated season with only domestic players.

“We are closely monitoring the situation, and we will take a call accordingly. We are looking at a window in August-September,” said a BCCI official who didn’t wish to be named.

As per the broadcasters’ perspective, they would lose a lot more if the IPL is cancelled for the Asia Cup.

