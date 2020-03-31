'This contribution is much bigger', says Joginder Sharma as he polices virus curfew

India's former medium pace bowler Joginder Sharma, who headlined in the key final over when India beat Pakistan in the maiden Twenty20 World Cup cricket final in 2007 has said that he faces more pressure as a police officer while making sure that people stay at home during the coronavirus lockdown across the country.

Also see: From Virat Kohli to Mary Kom - Sportspersons and state authorities who have donated to help India fight COVID-19 pandemic

The 36-year-old was praised by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and others after he hit the streets inf India in his role as a police officer.

2007: #T20WorldCup hero 🏆

2020: Real world hero 💪



In his post-cricket career as a policeman, India's Joginder Sharma is among those doing their bit amid a global health crisis.



[📷 Joginder Sharma] pic.twitter.com/2IAAyjX3Se — ICC (@ICC) March 28, 2020 ×

His photo of him asking people to stay indoors while wearing a mask went viral. Indian cricket fans applauded the former cricketer's efforts on the social media sites.

Sharma said: "Obviously this contribution is much bigger because people are losing their lives."



"It was also a big thing, winning the World Cup for India, but here we have to save the nation. And even if I am playing a small part in this, then it is huge," Sharma is now a superintendent in Hisar, Haryana.

India is going through a nation-wide 21 days lockdown. Authorities like Joginder Sharma are ensuring that the people stay indoors and don't violate the lockdown.

The tally in India for coronavirus cases stands at 1252, while the reported death toll is 32.