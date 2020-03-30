From Virat Kohli to Mary Kom - Sportspersons and state authorities who have donated to help India fight COVID-19 pandemic

Indian sports have united in the fight against the novel coronavirus. These icons and associations have given hefty donations to relief funds so that India could gear up in its fight against the global pandemic. 

Check out your favourite stars in the list:

BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has donated a sum of Rs 51 crore to Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) to help the Indian government in their effort to fight back against the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Photograph:Zee News Network)

Sachin Tendulkar

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar  donated Rs 50 lakh in a bid to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, which continues to spread like a wildfire.

(Photograph:AFP)

PV Sindhu

Olympic medalist PV Sindhu has also donated a sum of Rs 10 lakh to combat the spread of coronavirus. Sindhu has donated Rs 5 lakh each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Minister Relief Funds in fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

(Photograph:AFP)

Sourav Ganguly

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has said that he will provide free rice worth Rs 50 lakh to the poor and helpless people who have been put in government schools for safety and security amid the coronavirus pandemic.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli along with his wife and Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma on Monday pledged their support to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) and Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra) in a bid to fight against the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.

(Photograph:WION)

Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane has donated Rs 10 lakhs to Prime Minister Narender Modi’s relief fund for coronavirus-affected people.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Hima Das

Indian sprinter Hima Das has also pledged to donate her one month's salary to Assam's COVID-19 relief fund.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Bajrang Punia

Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia who currently as an OSD in Railways, has donated his six months' salary to Haryana's coronavirus relief fund.

(Photograph:PTI)

Saurashtra Cricket Association

Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) has decided to donate an amount of Rs 42 lakh to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The association will be donating Rs 21 lakh each to Prime Ministers Relief Fund and Gujarat Chief Ministers Relief Fund set up for battling coronavirus pandemic.

(Photograph:PTI)

Mary Kom

Mary Kom

(Photograph:Twitter)

Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina during the training session.

(Photograph:AFP)

Gautam Gambhir

A file photo of Gautam Gambhir.

(Photograph:Twitter)

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni

(Photograph:AFP)

Topics