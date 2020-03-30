From Virat Kohli to Mary Kom - Sportspersons and state authorities who have donated to help India fight COVID-19 pandemic

Indian sports have united in the fight against the novel coronavirus. These icons and associations have given hefty donations to relief funds so that India could gear up in its fight against the global pandemic.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has donated a sum of Rs 51 crore to Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) to help the Indian government in their effort to fight back against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Virat Kohli along with his wife and Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma on Monday pledged their support to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) and Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra) in a bid to fight against the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.
Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) has decided to donate an amount of Rs 42 lakh to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
The association will be donating Rs 21 lakh each to Prime Ministers Relief Fund and Gujarat Chief Ministers Relief Fund set up for battling coronavirus pandemic.
