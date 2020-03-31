Exclusive: 'I saw it coming' - Apurvi Chandela opens up on Tokyo Olympics postponement and life in lockdown

The decision to postpone the Tokyo Olympics 2020 came after heavy pressure and criticism from athletes and sporting federations. The Games will now open on July 23, 2021, with the closing ceremony scheduled on August 8, 2021.

While the decision to postpone the Tokyo Olympics was well received by almost everyone, there’s certain uncertainty that comes with the decision in regards to what will be the events for the year 2020 and how the roadmap for the Games are going to be planned given the current scenario surrounding the COVID-19. There are slight concerns regarding the selection trials which have not been clarified, yet, by the sporting federations.

Apurvi Chandela, who was among the first set of Indian shooters to book an Olympic quota, spoke to WION on the decision to postpone the Tokyo Olympics, how she is spending her time during the 21-day lockdown period and much more.

“Everyone’s at home. Due to my routine, I don’t get to spend much time at home. It is unfortunate what is going around in the world but now that we are in lockdown, I am spending quality time with my family and trying to make the most out of it,” Apurvi said.

Before the Games were actually postponed, there were massive speculations surrounding the quadrennial event. While many athletes were vocal and against the Games to go as per schedule, Apurvi said that she saw the decision coming while adding that she was just preparing herself for any decision.

“I saw it coming. There was a lot happening whether the Olympics will get postponed or cancelled, so I was just trying to gather it and prepare myself for any decision. But the thing is I can only focus on my preparation. Luckily, I have a shooting range at my home in my basement, although it is not that large but I am preparing myself and trying to keep myself fresh,” the 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medal winner said.

The road to bag an Olympic quota was a hectic affair for Apurvi. She had to perform in every selection trials, every World Cup and maintain her position in the table to get the final nod to represent India in the Tokyo Olympics.

“Since I won the quota in 2018, I wasn’t sure that I will be the one representing my country as the quota comes for the nation. I still needed to maintain my position and until March the selection trials were going on. Like the last two years have gone for me, it will be same as I will be pushing myself every day,” Apurvi said.

“It does take a toll on us definitely. We go through so many selection trials, all our World Cups are counted. In March, we actually thought that all of us will come to an end and we will go to the Olympics finally but now that the Games are postponed the biggest challenge will be to stay up to the mark mentally,” she added.

However, while the decision to postpone Olympics comes mainly for the well-being of athletes and everyone associated with the Games, it brings a sense of uncertainty surrounding another year of planning and preparation.

“My support staff had everything planned. But now with everything postponed, we will sit again after the lockdown ends and the situation improves. We need to chalk down everything again and start from scratch.

“This is actually true. We still don’t know the decision of the selection committee and federation, how they will go ahead with selection trials. I am just focusing on preparing myself as that is only in my control,” Apurvi explained.

“Training is completely different as one needs to go and actually compete to know the results of your preparations and training. Had the Olympics happened now, none of us would have been able to actually compete before heading into the Games,” she added.

Now that everyone has been restricted to their respective residence, Apurvi is spending quality time with her family while helping her parents with some household work, which she doesn’t get to do due to her hectic schedule.

“We have divided our jobs. I do the brooming and mopping part. My dad takes care of the dogs and my mother does all the kitchen work. So far everything is working fine and we are spending good time together,” Apurvi concluded.