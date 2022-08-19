Rohit Sharma breaks down the key to his successful captaincy, believes it is simplicity

The Indian cricket team's skipper Rohit Sharma recently offered fans some insight into how he ensures efficiency within the team and his captaincy by keeping matters absolutely simple. Sharma, who has enjoyed an impeccable run at the helm of the Indian team, revealed that he has primarily focussed on offering his players and teammates the freedom that they need to flourish.

He further admitted that ever since he took over the leadership of the team from Virat Kohli, he prioritised the practice of specifying roles and responsibilities for everyone, making the entire process extremely structured and systematic.

Sharma broke down his leadership technique in a video compilation that was recently shared by Star Sports on Twitter. In the video, he admitted that he emulated the same strategy that he used in the uber-popular IPL franchise, Mumbai Indians, which bolstered their charge to lay claim to the mantle of the most successful IPL team in the history of the league.

"What I have done over the years with the Mumbai Indians franchise and also the time that I have led India, it's just keeping it very-very simple and not complicate things too much. Making sure that... Whatever I have spoken of before about giving the guys that freedom. Making them understand what their role is. That is what I will be expecting of myself, that's what I want to do for the team, for the players to make sure there is no confusion," asserted Sharma.

"That (confusion) is the last thing you want, especially when you are playing a high-profile tournament. We want to make sure all of that is taken care of and that's where my role becomes very, very crucial along with Rahul (Dravid) bhai. We will try and keep our focus on that. But for me, It's very simple. I try and keep things literally very, very simple," he added.

Rohit Sharma, like many other senior players on the Indian team's roster, has been offered the opportunity to rest up as the Men in Blue compete against Zimbabwe in a three-match ODI series. However, his next assignment is to lead the team's charge in the forthcoming Asia Cup 2022.

Interestingly, India will kick off their campaign in the continental tournament with a match against arch-nemeses Pakistan. The action is set to unfold at the Dubai International Stadium on August 28.