Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah involve in fun banter on Twitter ahead of IPL 2020

The cricket fans across the world are all set for the biggest cricket league Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, scheduled to start from September 19. And, so are the Mumbai Indians team players, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, who got into a fun banter today on social media platform Twitter on their “gully cricket” skills.

The MI captain took to Twitter posting a 20-second video featuring the team’s fast bowler, Bumrah, playing gully cricket with youngsters, where his over is cut-short due to his fast pace. Sharma took to Twitter and cheekily wrote to Bumrah: ‘’@bumrah Half over mein retired hurt?! #YahanSabSameHai #YeApnaGameHai #Dream11IPL @Dream11“

In response to this, Bumrah had a hilarious come back for Rohit! He posted another 20-second video that featured the ace MI captain who is trying to become the opening batsman in a gully cricket match and is asked to move away since the bat belonged to another player. Bumrah posted:

“@Rohit bhai agli baar khudki baat leke aana! Warna batsman se phantom #YahanSabSameHai #YeApnaGameHai #Dream11IPL @Dream11”

These videos are based on the newly launched campaign by Dream11 called ‘Ye Apna Game Hain’.

Mumbai Indians captain, Rohit Sharma, is all geared up to showcase his top-notch batting skills, along with Jasprit Bumrah, one of the best T20 bowlers in the world this season, with many elite cricketers like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya participating in the league. Entertainment is guaranteed as all teams are eager to make a mark in the T20 Extravaganza.