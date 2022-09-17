Roger Federer retires: A Black Swan in tennis and GOAT beyond numbers

On September 15 (Thursday), the dreaded day arrived as Roger Federer -- former world number one and winner of 20 Grand Slams -- announced that he will retire from tennis after this month's Laver Cup (from September 23-25).

The Swiss maestro tweeted, "As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I've worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body's capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear. I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognise when it is time to end my competitive career."

Winning 103 singles titles in a career spanning 24 years, Federer transcended the sport as Tiger Woods, Sachin Tendulkar, and the likes did for their respective games. He started as a brat sporting a ponytail and would often smash racquets on the court in his early days but soon turned into a demigod for many, oozing calmness, serenity and righteousness with his presence.

The world of tennis will never stop gushing over Federer's backhand and drop shots, hitting half-volleys winners year after year, stading on the baseline, etc. A plethora of articles have covered a lot about his game. Legends have lavished huge praise on his staggering success. Many journalists have dedicated a sole book describing Federer's class and skills on the court. Yet, it is never-ending. Even though his ardent fans are well aware of his playing style, one simply cannot have enough of hearing or reading about the Swiss maestro.

It is a given that there won't be another Federer on the court. I, however, believe that there also won't be another like him who gave so much back to the game through his likeable personality.

The pinky promise made to a young fan

Accepting defeats with utmost grace

Losing 5-7, 6-3, 6-7, 6-3, 2-6 to a then 22-year-old Rafael Nadal in the 2009 Australian Open final, an emotional Federer took some time to settle down but when he did, he was mature enough to 'not have the last word' during the presentation ceremony. He heaped praise on his opposition and said, "Rafa, congrats. You played incredible. You deserve it man. All the best for the season'.

Federer instilled thoughtfulness in a young Nadal and schooled one and all to always take results -- favourable or not -- in the right manner.

No pressure of Grand Slam title race

After losing the Wimbledon 2019 final to Novak Djokovic -- which the Serbian won 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 13-12 (3) in an epic face-off in London -- Federer was still ahead with most GS titles (20). It took the then world no. 1 Djokovic to 16 major titles, two behind Nadal and trailing Federer's tally by four.

Federer, however, sidelined himself from the rat race for most titles. At the post-match presentation, he said, "You can't protect everything anyway. I didn't become a tennis player for that. I really didn't. It's about trying to win Wimbledon, trying to have good runs here, playing in front of such an amazing crowd in this Centre Court against players like Novak and so forth. That's what I play for. Yeah, so things are different now. But I'm very happy with my level of play nowadays still."

From helping a cancer patient with an inspirational message, ensuring safety of his fans who went bonkers seeing him to applauding his opposition's on-court heroics against him, Federer was never the one to only win matches and titles. He also won hearts. He became the face of tennis not just for his magnanimous talent, envious skills, unimaginable title wins, a whopping net worth but for his humanitarian side.

"Obviously being ultimate professional and a gentleman. Roger would say hello to literally everyone regardless of ranking and status. Very very few of the past champions were ever like that. He was not only a fan-favourite but a player-favourite as well," Mahesh Bhupathi to WION post Federer's retirement tweet.

Federer's simplicity, generosity, sportsmanship, etc. have been bigger takeaways for one and all. It is tough to pick between Federer the player and Federer the human. No matter whichever option one picks, he, or she, will always be a winner. But what stands out is him giving more with his overall personality than only as a champion player.

I took an interest in tennis only due to my father's love towards the game. I was fortunate enough to start following the sport when Federer-Nadal's rivalry was at its nascent stage. Back then (and to date), I have cheered for the Spaniard. You tend to hate your favourite player's (or team) arch-rival in your younger days. With time, it became inevitable to hate Federer. Not just as a player, he will sweep you off your feet with his charisma and genial personality.

There were greats before Federer (Andre Agassi, Pete Sampras, Margaret Court, Steffi Graf) and will be more after him. But there won't be another one matching his personality. PERIOD!