Reliving arch-rivals Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal's epic camaraderie over the years - Video

The dreaded day finally arrived on Thursday (September 15) when 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer announced his decision to retire from tennis after this month's Laver Cup. "As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I've worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body's capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear. I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognise when it is time to end my competitive career," tweeted Federer.

Reactions have been pouring in from all corners ever since Federer dropped the bomb on Twitter last evening. The 41-year-old arch-rival Rafael Nadal also joined in and shared a heartfelt note as the Swiss player is set to make a farewell appearance at the forthcoming Laver Cup.

Over the years, Nadal and Federer have been up against each other in several humdingers. The two have been involved in some memorable rallies, an epic Instagram LIVE during Covid lockdown, have heaped praises on one another irrespective of results after face-offs and shown the world of sports how to carry a rivalry with utmost respect.

Here's a throwback video of Nadal-Federer's rivalry which the sports fanatics will now miss after Federer's latest decision:

On Federer's retirement announcement, Nadal poured his heart out and paid a fitting tribute to him. He tweeted, "Dear Roger,my friend and rival. I wish this day would have never come. It’s a sad day for me personally and for sports around the world. It’s been a pleasure but also an honor and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court.

We will have many more moments to share together in the future, there are still lots of things to do together, we know that. For now, I truly wish you all the happiness with your wife, Mirka, your kids, your family and enjoy what’s ahead of you. I’ll see you in London @LaverCup"

Federer, who last played a competitive match in Wimbledon 2021, will feature in the star-studded Laver Cup where Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and the likes will also take part. Fans will, thus, hope for a memorable sign-off to the epic Nadal-Federer camaraderie on the court.