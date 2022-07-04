Rishabh Pant breaks 72-year-old record with terrific knocks in Edgbaston Test against England

Rishabh Pant continued his purple patch with the willow in India's second innings of the ongoing one-off fifth Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham. After slamming a stunning century in the first innings, the wicket-keeper batter played another brilliant knock of 57 runs in the second innings to help India extend their lead beyond the 300-run mark and take control of the game.

Pant notched up his half-century during the first session on Day 4 (Monday) as he once again displayed his power-hitting skills and played in his own swashbuckling style. He notched up his fifty off just 76 deliveries before getting dismissed by Jack Leach on 57 off 86 balls.

With his brilliant half-century, Pant broke a 72-year-old Test record held by former West Indies wicket-keeper batter Clyde Walcott. The left-hander surpassed Walcott to break the record for the highest amount of runs scored in a Test match in England by a visiting wicket-keeper. Walcott had scored a total of 182 runs in the Lord's Test against England in 1950.

Pant went past his tally after notching up a half-century in India's second innings on Day 4 of the Edgbaston Test. Pant had scored 145 runs in the first innings and followed it up with a 57-run knock in the second to amass a total of 202 runs in the Test match and go past Walcott's tally.

Also Read: 'To score big, you need...': Ex-Pakistan captain opens up on Virat Kohli's dismissal on Day 3 of 5th Test

Pant also surpassed the tally of former India captain MS Dhoni, who had scored 151 runs against England in the Birmingham Test in 2011. He held the record for the highest total by an Indian wicket-keeper in a Test match in England but Pant has now pipped him with his brilliant knocks across the two innings at Edgbaston. Dhoni had scored 77 and 74 runs in the 2011 Test across two innings in a game that India lost.

Pant turned out to be the hero with the bat for India in their first innings in Edgbaston after the visitors were reduced to 98/5. He combined with fellow centurion Ravindra Jadeja (104) to add 222 runs for the fifth wicket and helo India post a strong total of 416 runs on the board.

Also Read: 'I see nothing but an India win': Michael Vaughan backs Jasprit Bumrah & Co. to clinch series against England

India bowlers then produced an excellent combined effort to bowl out England for 284 runs in their first innings and hand the visitors a lead of 132 runs heading into their second innings. India have already extended their lead past the 350-run mark in their second innings and currently have a massive advantage in the all-important Test match