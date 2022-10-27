Rilee Rossouw and Quinton de Kock break 12-year-old T20 World Cup record against Bangladesh

Rilee Rossouw and Quinton de Kock were the star performers as South Africa cruised to victory against Bangladesh in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday. While de Kock was dismissed for 63, Rossouw went on to score a brilliant hundred (109 off just 56 deliveries).

The Proteas lost their first wicket in the first over of the innings when Temba Bavuma was dismissed cheaply. However, De Kock and Rossouw stitched together an impressive 168-run partnership for the second wicket to take South Africa to a mammoth total of 209 for the loss of five wickets.

This was the highest partnership for any wicket in T20 World Cup history. The record previously belonged to the Sri Lankan duo of Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene who added 166 runs for the second wicket against West Indies during the 2010 edition of the tournament.

When it comes to South Africa, the highest partnership for any wicket came way back in 2007. The duo of Herschelle Gibbs and Justin Kemp added 120 runs for the third wicket against West Indies.

On the individual front, Rossouw also became the second batsman ever to score consecutive hundreds in T20Is. The only other player to achieve this feat was France's Gustav McKeon.

"To score a hundred in a winning cause is fantastic," Rossouw told reporters after the match.

"Very chuffed with my performance today but more important is we got the two points."

Anrich Nortje (4-10) was the pick of the bowlers as Bangladesh were bowled out for just 101.