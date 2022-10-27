T20 WC: All-round India thrash Netherlands by 56 runs to make it two wins in a row

Team India faced the Netherlands in their second Super 12 clash at the Men's T20 World Cup (T20 WC) on Thursday (October 27). Playing at the Sydney Cricket Ground, SCG, Rohit Sharma-led India produced a clinical performance to go past the Dutch line-up by 56 runs.

Opting to bat first, India were off to a slow start and lost vice-captain KL Rahul (9). While he was trapped lbw, had he taken the decision upstairs, it would've allowed him to continue his inning. However, Rohit was joined by in-form batter Virat Kohli as the duo tried to accelerate after India only managed 32 for 1 in the first six overs.

Rohit took on the likes of Bas de Leede and Logan van Beek to up the ante and took the score to 67 for 1. From thereon, he attacked Tim Pringle and reached the 50-run mark, second by an Indian in T20 WC, and also achieved the massive feat of having the most sixes by an Indian in tournament history. Against the run of play, he was dismissed for 53.

Following his departure, Suryakumar Yadav and Kohli stitched an impressive and unbeaten 95-run third-wicket stand as India posted 179-2 in 20 overs. SKY scored the fourth-fastest fifty by an Indian in the T20 WC whereas Kohli continued his merry run, scoring an unbeaten 44-ball 62.

In reply, the Netherlands' line-up was never in the run-chase. Bhuvneshwar Kumar started with two successive maiden overs whereas the likes of Md Shami, Axar Patel, and R Ashwin dented the run-chase with regular strikes. Axar and Ashwin contained the run-flow whereas the inexperienced Dutch batters struggled to rotate and score freely.

India's fielding was upto the mark whereas the Rohit-Rahul Dravid-led team management will be satisfied with the bowling effort as well. It was a disciplined performance from the one-time winners, who now atop their group with four points from two games.