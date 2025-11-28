/Revamped Old Trafford likely to be venue for 2035 Women's FIFA World Cup as UK wins unopposed bid

Manchester United’s Old Trafford could be one of the venues for the 2035 Women’s FIFA World Cup, as they won the bid for the tournament. England, who were runners-up in the 2035 tournament having lost to Spain, submitted a joint bid alongside Ireland, Scotland and Wales. Old Trafford, which will be renovated as mentioned in an earlier release, could be the host as will be Wembley.

A joint statement from the CEOs of The FA, Irish FA, Scottish FA and FA of Wales also said: "Hosting the FIFA Women's World Cup would be a huge privilege for our four home nations. If we are successful, the 2035 tournament will be the biggest single-sport event held on UK soil, with 4.5 million tickets available for fans.

"We are proud of the growth that we've driven in recent years across the women's and girls' game, but there is still so much more growth to come, and this event will play a key role in helping us deliver that. Working together with FIFA, a Women's World Cup in the UK has the power to turbocharge the women's and girls' game both in the UK and globally,” the statement added.

As things stand, Old Trafford won’t be on the list of venues for Euro 2028, with Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium instead hosting matches. The stadium was confirmed unavailable for the showpiece event in the UK after the Red Devils announced plans to renovate the stadium. They were expected to renovate the stadium by 2028 at least, meaning it won’t be available for Euro 2028, where the UK is the host.

Wembley Stadium in London, Principality Stadium in Wales and a few venues in Ireland will be on the cards as they host Euro 2028.