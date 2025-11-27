Google Preferred
T20 World Cup 2026: Check complete match schedule, groups, venues, date & timings

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Nov 27, 2025, 12:11 IST | Updated: Nov 27, 2025, 12:11 IST
This will be the 10th edition of the T20 World Cup, which takes place in every two years. India are placed in Group A with Pakistan, the Netherlands, Namibia and the USA.

The 2026 T20 World Cup will start on Feb 7, with India and Sri Lanka co-hosting the event. On Tuesday (Nov 25), the ICC announced the groups, matchups and full schedule of the upcoming tournament. One of the biggest rivalries, India vs Pakistan is set for Feb 15 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Pakistan will play all its games in Sri Lanka.

A total of 20 teams will compete and they have been divided into four groups of five sides each. India are placed in Group A with Pakistan, the Netherlands, Namibia and the USA.


India, who have won the tournament twice and are the current champions will start their campaign against the USA at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Feb 7.

Group B includes former champions Australia, co-hosts Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Ireland and Oman. While, Group C features two-time winners England and West Indies, along with Bangladesh, Nepal and Italy. It will be Italy’s first time playing in a T20 World Cup.

T20 World Cup 2026 groups

  • Group A: India, Pakistan, Netherlands, Namibia and USA
  • Group B: Sri Lanka, Australia, Zimbabwe, Ireland and Oman
  • Group C: England, West Indies, Bangladesh, Nepal and Italy
  • Group D: South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan, UAE and Canada

Complete schedule of the T20 World Cup 2026

DateTimeTeam 1Team 2Venue
07 Feb 202611:00 AM  (SLST)PAKNEDSSC, Colombo
07 Feb 20263:00 PM (IST)WIBANKolkata
07 Feb 20267:00 PM (IST)INDUSAMumbai
08 Feb 202611:00 AM (IST)NZAFGChennai
08 Feb 20263:00 PM (IST)ENGNEPMumbai
08 Feb 20267:00 PM  (SLST)SLIREPremadasa, Colombo
09 Feb 202611:00 AM (IST)BANITAKolkata
09 Feb 20263:00 PM  (SLST)ZIMOMASSC, Colombo
09 Feb 20267:00 PM (IST)SACANAhmedabad
10 Feb 202611:00 AM (IST)NEDNAMDelhi
10 Feb 20263:00 PM (IST)NZUAEChennai
10 Feb 20267:00 PM  (SLST)PAKUSASSC, Colombo
11 Feb 202611:00 AM (IST)SAAFGAhmedabad
11 Feb 20263:00 PM  (SLST)AUSIREPremadasa, Colombo
11 Feb 20267:00 PM (IST)ENGWIMumbai
12 Feb 202611:00 AM  (SLST)SLOMAKandy
12 Feb 20263:00 PM (IST)NEPITAMumbai
12 Feb 20267:00 PM (IST)INDNAMDelhi
13 Feb 202611:00 AM  (SLST)AUSZIMPremadasa, Colombo
13 Feb 20263:00 PM (IST)CANUAEDelhi
13 Feb 20267:00 PM (IST)USANEDChennai
14 Feb 202611:00 AM  (SLST)IREOMASSC, Colombo
14 Feb 20263:00 PM (IST)ENGBANKolkata
14 Feb 20267:00 PM (IST)NZSAAhmedabad
15 Feb 202611:00 AM (IST)WINEPMumbai
15 Feb 20263:00 PM (IST)USANAMChennai
15 Feb 20267:00 PM  (SLST)INDPAKPremadasa, Colombo
16 Feb 202611:00 AM (IST)AFGUAEDelhi
16 Feb 20263:00 PM (IST)ENGITAKolkata
16 Feb 20267:00 PM  (SLST)AUSSLKandy
17 Feb 202611:00 AM (IST)NZCANChennai
17 Feb 20263:00 PM  (SLST)IREZIMKandy
17 Feb 20267:00 PM (IST)BANNEPMumbai
18 Feb 202611:00 AM (IST)SAUAEDelhi
18 Feb 20263:00 PM  (SLST)PAKNAMSSC, Colombo
18 Feb 20267:00 PM (IST)INDNEDAhmedabad
19 Feb 202611:00 AM (IST)WIITAKolkata
19 Feb 20263:00 PM  (SLST)SLZIMPremadasa, Colombo
19 Feb 20267:00 PM (IST)AFGCANChennai
20 Feb 202611:00 AM   
20 Feb 20263:00 PM   
20 Feb 20267:00 PM  (SLST)AUSOMAKandy
21 Feb 202611:00 AM   
21 Feb 20263:00 PM   
21 Feb 20267:00 PM  (SLST)Y2Y3Premadasa, Colombo
22 Feb 202611:00 AM   
22 Feb 20263:00 PM  (SLST)Y1Y4Kandy
22 Feb 20267:00 PM (IST)X1X4Ahmedabad
23 Feb 202611:00 AM   
23 Feb 20263:00 PM   
23 Feb 20267:00 PM (IST)X2X3Mumbai
24 Feb 202611:00 AM   
24 Feb 20263:00 PM   
24 Feb 20267:00 PM  (SLST)Y1Y3Kandy
25 Feb 202611:00 AM   
25 Feb 20263:00 PM   
25 Feb 20267:00 PM  (SLST)Y2Y4Premadasa, Colombo
26 Feb 202611:00 AM   
26 Feb 20263:00 PM (IST)X3X4Ahmedabad
26 Feb 20267:00 PM (IST)X1X2Chennai
27 Feb 202611:00 AM   
27 Feb 20263:00 PM   
27 Feb 20267:00 PM  (SLST)Y1Y2Premadasa, Colombo
28 Feb 202611:00 AM   
28 Feb 20263:00 PM   
28 Feb 20267:00 PM  (SLST)Y3Y4Kandy
01 Mar 202611:00 AM   
01 Mar 20263:00 PM (IST)X2X4Delhi
01 Mar 20267:00 PM (IST)X1X3Kolkata
02 Mar 20263:00 PM   
02 Mar 20267:00 PM   
03 Mar 20263:00 PM   
03 Mar 20267:00 PM   
04 Mar 20267:00 PM (IST)SF1KOKolkata
04 Mar 20267:00 PM (SLST)SF1KOPremadasa, Colombo
05 Mar 20263:00 PM   
05 Mar 20267:00 PM (IST)SF2KOMumbai
06 Mar 20263:00 PM   
06 Mar 20267:00 PM   
07 Mar 20263:00 PM   
07 Mar 20267:00 PM   
08 Mar 20267:00 PM (SLST)FINALKOPremadasa, Colombo
08 Mar 20267:00 PM (IST)FINALKOAhmedabad

The top two teams from each group will move to the Super Eight stage. After Super Eight, the top two in each group will move into the semi-finals. The semi-finals are set for March 4 and 5, whereas the final will be held on March 8.

If Pakistan make it to the first semi-final and the final, both games will take place at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. If they do not qualify, the first semi-final will be played in Kolkata, and the final will be held in Ahmedabad.

