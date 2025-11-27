/T20 World Cup 2026: Check complete match schedule, groups, venues, date & timings

The 2026 T20 World Cup will start on Feb 7, with India and Sri Lanka co-hosting the event. On Tuesday (Nov 25), the ICC announced the groups, matchups and full schedule of the upcoming tournament. One of the biggest rivalries, India vs Pakistan is set for Feb 15 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Pakistan will play all its games in Sri Lanka.

A total of 20 teams will compete and they have been divided into four groups of five sides each. India are placed in Group A with Pakistan, the Netherlands, Namibia and the USA.



India, who have won the tournament twice and are the current champions will start their campaign against the USA at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Feb 7.

Group B includes former champions Australia, co-hosts Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Ireland and Oman. While, Group C features two-time winners England and West Indies, along with Bangladesh, Nepal and Italy. It will be Italy’s first time playing in a T20 World Cup.

T20 World Cup 2026 groups

Group A : India, Pakistan, Netherlands, Namibia and USA

: India, Pakistan, Netherlands, Namibia and USA Group B : Sri Lanka, Australia, Zimbabwe, Ireland and Oman

: Sri Lanka, Australia, Zimbabwe, Ireland and Oman Group C : England, West Indies, Bangladesh, Nepal and Italy

: England, West Indies, Bangladesh, Nepal and Italy Group D: South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan, UAE and Canada

Complete schedule of the T20 World Cup 2026

Date Time Team 1 Team 2 Venue 07 Feb 2026 11:00 AM (SLST) PAK NED SSC, Colombo 07 Feb 2026 3:00 PM (IST) WI BAN Kolkata 07 Feb 2026 7:00 PM (IST) IND USA Mumbai 08 Feb 2026 11:00 AM (IST) NZ AFG Chennai 08 Feb 2026 3:00 PM (IST) ENG NEP Mumbai 08 Feb 2026 7:00 PM (SLST) SL IRE Premadasa, Colombo 09 Feb 2026 11:00 AM (IST) BAN ITA Kolkata 09 Feb 2026 3:00 PM (SLST) ZIM OMA SSC, Colombo 09 Feb 2026 7:00 PM (IST) SA CAN Ahmedabad 10 Feb 2026 11:00 AM (IST) NED NAM Delhi 10 Feb 2026 3:00 PM (IST) NZ UAE Chennai 10 Feb 2026 7:00 PM (SLST) PAK USA SSC, Colombo 11 Feb 2026 11:00 AM (IST) SA AFG Ahmedabad 11 Feb 2026 3:00 PM (SLST) AUS IRE Premadasa, Colombo 11 Feb 2026 7:00 PM (IST) ENG WI Mumbai 12 Feb 2026 11:00 AM (SLST) SL OMA Kandy 12 Feb 2026 3:00 PM (IST) NEP ITA Mumbai 12 Feb 2026 7:00 PM (IST) IND NAM Delhi 13 Feb 2026 11:00 AM (SLST) AUS ZIM Premadasa, Colombo 13 Feb 2026 3:00 PM (IST) CAN UAE Delhi 13 Feb 2026 7:00 PM (IST) USA NED Chennai 14 Feb 2026 11:00 AM (SLST) IRE OMA SSC, Colombo 14 Feb 2026 3:00 PM (IST) ENG BAN Kolkata 14 Feb 2026 7:00 PM (IST) NZ SA Ahmedabad 15 Feb 2026 11:00 AM (IST) WI NEP Mumbai 15 Feb 2026 3:00 PM (IST) USA NAM Chennai 15 Feb 2026 7:00 PM (SLST) IND PAK Premadasa, Colombo 16 Feb 2026 11:00 AM (IST) AFG UAE Delhi 16 Feb 2026 3:00 PM (IST) ENG ITA Kolkata 16 Feb 2026 7:00 PM (SLST) AUS SL Kandy 17 Feb 2026 11:00 AM (IST) NZ CAN Chennai 17 Feb 2026 3:00 PM (SLST) IRE ZIM Kandy 17 Feb 2026 7:00 PM (IST) BAN NEP Mumbai 18 Feb 2026 11:00 AM (IST) SA UAE Delhi 18 Feb 2026 3:00 PM (SLST) PAK NAM SSC, Colombo 18 Feb 2026 7:00 PM (IST) IND NED Ahmedabad 19 Feb 2026 11:00 AM (IST) WI ITA Kolkata 19 Feb 2026 3:00 PM (SLST) SL ZIM Premadasa, Colombo 19 Feb 2026 7:00 PM (IST) AFG CAN Chennai 20 Feb 2026 11:00 AM 20 Feb 2026 3:00 PM 20 Feb 2026 7:00 PM (SLST) AUS OMA Kandy 21 Feb 2026 11:00 AM 21 Feb 2026 3:00 PM 21 Feb 2026 7:00 PM (SLST) Y2 Y3 Premadasa, Colombo 22 Feb 2026 11:00 AM 22 Feb 2026 3:00 PM (SLST) Y1 Y4 Kandy 22 Feb 2026 7:00 PM (IST) X1 X4 Ahmedabad 23 Feb 2026 11:00 AM 23 Feb 2026 3:00 PM 23 Feb 2026 7:00 PM (IST) X2 X3 Mumbai 24 Feb 2026 11:00 AM 24 Feb 2026 3:00 PM 24 Feb 2026 7:00 PM (SLST) Y1 Y3 Kandy 25 Feb 2026 11:00 AM 25 Feb 2026 3:00 PM 25 Feb 2026 7:00 PM (SLST) Y2 Y4 Premadasa, Colombo 26 Feb 2026 11:00 AM 26 Feb 2026 3:00 PM (IST) X3 X4 Ahmedabad 26 Feb 2026 7:00 PM (IST) X1 X2 Chennai 27 Feb 2026 11:00 AM 27 Feb 2026 3:00 PM 27 Feb 2026 7:00 PM (SLST) Y1 Y2 Premadasa, Colombo 28 Feb 2026 11:00 AM 28 Feb 2026 3:00 PM 28 Feb 2026 7:00 PM (SLST) Y3 Y4 Kandy 01 Mar 2026 11:00 AM 01 Mar 2026 3:00 PM (IST) X2 X4 Delhi 01 Mar 2026 7:00 PM (IST) X1 X3 Kolkata 02 Mar 2026 3:00 PM 02 Mar 2026 7:00 PM 03 Mar 2026 3:00 PM 03 Mar 2026 7:00 PM 04 Mar 2026 7:00 PM (IST) SF1 KO Kolkata 04 Mar 2026 7:00 PM (SLST) SF1 KO Premadasa, Colombo 05 Mar 2026 3:00 PM 05 Mar 2026 7:00 PM (IST) SF2 KO Mumbai 06 Mar 2026 3:00 PM 06 Mar 2026 7:00 PM 07 Mar 2026 3:00 PM 07 Mar 2026 7:00 PM 08 Mar 2026 7:00 PM (SLST) FINAL KO Premadasa, Colombo 08 Mar 2026 7:00 PM (IST) FINAL KO Ahmedabad

The top two teams from each group will move to the Super Eight stage. After Super Eight, the top two in each group will move into the semi-finals. The semi-finals are set for March 4 and 5, whereas the final will be held on March 8.