/T20 World Cup 2026: Check complete match schedule, groups, venues, date & timings

This will be the 10th edition of the T20 World Cup, which takes place in every two years. India are placed in Group A with Pakistan, the Netherlands, Namibia and the USA.
The 2026 T20 World Cup will start on Feb 7, with India and Sri Lanka co-hosting the event. On Tuesday (Nov 25), the ICC announced the groups, matchups and full schedule of the upcoming tournament. One of the biggest rivalries, India vs Pakistan is set for Feb 15 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Pakistan will play all its games in Sri Lanka.
A total of 20 teams will compete and they have been divided into four groups of five sides each. India are placed in Group A with Pakistan, the Netherlands, Namibia and the USA.
India, who have won the tournament twice and are the current champions will start their campaign against the USA at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Feb 7.
Group B includes former champions Australia, co-hosts Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Ireland and Oman. While, Group C features two-time winners England and West Indies, along with Bangladesh, Nepal and Italy. It will be Italy’s first time playing in a T20 World Cup.
|Date
|Time
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Venue
|07 Feb 2026
|11:00 AM (SLST)
|PAK
|NED
|SSC, Colombo
|07 Feb 2026
|3:00 PM (IST)
|WI
|BAN
|Kolkata
|07 Feb 2026
|7:00 PM (IST)
|IND
|USA
|Mumbai
|08 Feb 2026
|11:00 AM (IST)
|NZ
|AFG
|Chennai
|08 Feb 2026
|3:00 PM (IST)
|ENG
|NEP
|Mumbai
|08 Feb 2026
|7:00 PM (SLST)
|SL
|IRE
|Premadasa, Colombo
|09 Feb 2026
|11:00 AM (IST)
|BAN
|ITA
|Kolkata
|09 Feb 2026
|3:00 PM (SLST)
|ZIM
|OMA
|SSC, Colombo
|09 Feb 2026
|7:00 PM (IST)
|SA
|CAN
|Ahmedabad
|10 Feb 2026
|11:00 AM (IST)
|NED
|NAM
|Delhi
|10 Feb 2026
|3:00 PM (IST)
|NZ
|UAE
|Chennai
|10 Feb 2026
|7:00 PM (SLST)
|PAK
|USA
|SSC, Colombo
|11 Feb 2026
|11:00 AM (IST)
|SA
|AFG
|Ahmedabad
|11 Feb 2026
|3:00 PM (SLST)
|AUS
|IRE
|Premadasa, Colombo
|11 Feb 2026
|7:00 PM (IST)
|ENG
|WI
|Mumbai
|12 Feb 2026
|11:00 AM (SLST)
|SL
|OMA
|Kandy
|12 Feb 2026
|3:00 PM (IST)
|NEP
|ITA
|Mumbai
|12 Feb 2026
|7:00 PM (IST)
|IND
|NAM
|Delhi
|13 Feb 2026
|11:00 AM (SLST)
|AUS
|ZIM
|Premadasa, Colombo
|13 Feb 2026
|3:00 PM (IST)
|CAN
|UAE
|Delhi
|13 Feb 2026
|7:00 PM (IST)
|USA
|NED
|Chennai
|14 Feb 2026
|11:00 AM (SLST)
|IRE
|OMA
|SSC, Colombo
|14 Feb 2026
|3:00 PM (IST)
|ENG
|BAN
|Kolkata
|14 Feb 2026
|7:00 PM (IST)
|NZ
|SA
|Ahmedabad
|15 Feb 2026
|11:00 AM (IST)
|WI
|NEP
|Mumbai
|15 Feb 2026
|3:00 PM (IST)
|USA
|NAM
|Chennai
|15 Feb 2026
|7:00 PM (SLST)
|IND
|PAK
|Premadasa, Colombo
|16 Feb 2026
|11:00 AM (IST)
|AFG
|UAE
|Delhi
|16 Feb 2026
|3:00 PM (IST)
|ENG
|ITA
|Kolkata
|16 Feb 2026
|7:00 PM (SLST)
|AUS
|SL
|Kandy
|17 Feb 2026
|11:00 AM (IST)
|NZ
|CAN
|Chennai
|17 Feb 2026
|3:00 PM (SLST)
|IRE
|ZIM
|Kandy
|17 Feb 2026
|7:00 PM (IST)
|BAN
|NEP
|Mumbai
|18 Feb 2026
|11:00 AM (IST)
|SA
|UAE
|Delhi
|18 Feb 2026
|3:00 PM (SLST)
|PAK
|NAM
|SSC, Colombo
|18 Feb 2026
|7:00 PM (IST)
|IND
|NED
|Ahmedabad
|19 Feb 2026
|11:00 AM (IST)
|WI
|ITA
|Kolkata
|19 Feb 2026
|3:00 PM (SLST)
|SL
|ZIM
|Premadasa, Colombo
|19 Feb 2026
|7:00 PM (IST)
|AFG
|CAN
|Chennai
|20 Feb 2026
|11:00 AM
|20 Feb 2026
|3:00 PM
|20 Feb 2026
|7:00 PM (SLST)
|AUS
|OMA
|Kandy
|21 Feb 2026
|11:00 AM
|21 Feb 2026
|3:00 PM
|21 Feb 2026
|7:00 PM (SLST)
|Y2
|Y3
|Premadasa, Colombo
|22 Feb 2026
|11:00 AM
|22 Feb 2026
|3:00 PM (SLST)
|Y1
|Y4
|Kandy
|22 Feb 2026
|7:00 PM (IST)
|X1
|X4
|Ahmedabad
|23 Feb 2026
|11:00 AM
|23 Feb 2026
|3:00 PM
|23 Feb 2026
|7:00 PM (IST)
|X2
|X3
|Mumbai
|24 Feb 2026
|11:00 AM
|24 Feb 2026
|3:00 PM
|24 Feb 2026
|7:00 PM (SLST)
|Y1
|Y3
|Kandy
|25 Feb 2026
|11:00 AM
|25 Feb 2026
|3:00 PM
|25 Feb 2026
|7:00 PM (SLST)
|Y2
|Y4
|Premadasa, Colombo
|26 Feb 2026
|11:00 AM
|26 Feb 2026
|3:00 PM (IST)
|X3
|X4
|Ahmedabad
|26 Feb 2026
|7:00 PM (IST)
|X1
|X2
|Chennai
|27 Feb 2026
|11:00 AM
|27 Feb 2026
|3:00 PM
|27 Feb 2026
|7:00 PM (SLST)
|Y1
|Y2
|Premadasa, Colombo
|28 Feb 2026
|11:00 AM
|28 Feb 2026
|3:00 PM
|28 Feb 2026
|7:00 PM (SLST)
|Y3
|Y4
|Kandy
|01 Mar 2026
|11:00 AM
|01 Mar 2026
|3:00 PM (IST)
|X2
|X4
|Delhi
|01 Mar 2026
|7:00 PM (IST)
|X1
|X3
|Kolkata
|02 Mar 2026
|3:00 PM
|02 Mar 2026
|7:00 PM
|03 Mar 2026
|3:00 PM
|03 Mar 2026
|7:00 PM
|04 Mar 2026
|7:00 PM (IST)
|SF1
|KO
|Kolkata
|04 Mar 2026
|7:00 PM (SLST)
|SF1
|KO
|Premadasa, Colombo
|05 Mar 2026
|3:00 PM
|05 Mar 2026
|7:00 PM (IST)
|SF2
|KO
|Mumbai
|06 Mar 2026
|3:00 PM
|06 Mar 2026
|7:00 PM
|07 Mar 2026
|3:00 PM
|07 Mar 2026
|7:00 PM
|08 Mar 2026
|7:00 PM (SLST)
|FINAL
|KO
|Premadasa, Colombo
|08 Mar 2026
|7:00 PM (IST)
|FINAL
|KO
|Ahmedabad
The top two teams from each group will move to the Super Eight stage. After Super Eight, the top two in each group will move into the semi-finals. The semi-finals are set for March 4 and 5, whereas the final will be held on March 8.
If Pakistan make it to the first semi-final and the final, both games will take place at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. If they do not qualify, the first semi-final will be played in Kolkata, and the final will be held in Ahmedabad.