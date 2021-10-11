'RCB's domination has been...' - Sanjay Manjrekar names Virat Kohli & Co.'s biggest match-winner in IPL 2021

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) qualified for the IPL 2021 playoffs, with two games to spare. The three-time runners-up completed the league stage at the third position, with 18 points under their belt, and are aiming to win their maiden IPL championship as Kohli is set to resign as the franchise's captain post the ongoing season in the UAE.

Ahead of the Eliminator between RCB and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on Monday (October 11), former Indian cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar named RCB's biggest match-winner in this season. Manjrekar feels Aussie all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been the biggest reason behind RCB's dominance.

For the unversed, Maxwell has 498 runs in 14 games -- at an average of 45.3 -- and a strike-rate of 147 for the Bengaluru camp. In addition, he has chipped in with the ball by claiming 3 wickets at an economy of 8.46.

Thus, Manjrekar told in a video posted on his Instagram handle, "When you look at Bangalore, you can't help but feel that their progress and their domination has been on the back of one man - Glenn Maxwell. He has been hugely important to the RCB this season."

"Some might think that it is unfair but when you look at the bowling, it is slightly liable to go for runs. Because when you look at someone like Dan Christian, adding a bit of value only with the ball and nothing with the bat. Mohammed Siraj is not the T20 kind of Burmah-type reliable bowler. When you look at Chahal, the size of Sharjah Stadium makes him more vulnerable. That is a bit of an issue. Harshal Patel might be the key here because he likes bowling on these surfaces."

RCB are looking to beat KKR in the Eliminator and then face Delhi Capitals (DC) in Qualifier 2 -- who remain winless versus Bengaluru this season -- to enter the IPL 2021 final and lock horns with MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on October 15 in Dubai.