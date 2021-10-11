Virat Kohli reveals why he quit RCB captaincy: Didn't want to be dishonest towards my responsibility

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Virat Kohli left many in shock when he announced he will be stepping down as the captain of the franchise after the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season. Kohli had earlier confirmed his decision to quit as India's T20I skipper after the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021.

However, not many had expected Kohli to leave RCB captaincy. Nonetheless, the run machine has decided to step down and continue playing as a pure batsman beyond this season. Kohli has now opened up on his decision to leave RCB captaincy and said the workload was the major factor.

Kohli, who is one of the most dedicated professional cricketers around, also explained how he didn't want to be dishonest towards his responsibilities and stick to something where he can't give more than 100% of his efforts.

"Firstly workload was the main factor and I did want to be dishonest towards my responsibility. If I cannot give 120% to something, I am not someone who would hold onto something, I am not attached to something like that and that was always very clear in my mind," Kohli said on Star Sports.

Kohli was appointed as RCB's full-time captain in 2013, replacing former skipper Daniel Vettori. He had a tremendous season in 2016 where he notched up over 900 runs in the season and fired RCB to the final of the tournament. However, his side lost to David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final to miss out on their maiden IPL title.

RCB have managed to reach the playoffs four times under Kohli including last year. He will be hoping to inspire his side to their maiden title this season and his captaincy stint on a high. RCB are yet to win their first IPL title under the Indian talisman, who is the top scorer in the history of IPL with 6244 runs under his belt.

RCB have made it to playoffs for a second successive season this year and will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the Eliminator on Monday (October 11). A win against KKR will see them take on Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2.