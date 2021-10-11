Virat Kohli's reaction is epic as 'greatest finisher' MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings enter IPL 2021 final

After MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) entered the Indian Premier League 2021 final after beating Delhi Capitals, Virat Kohli hailed the former Team India captain Dhoni for another outstanding finish.

In the first Qualifier on Sunday (October 10), CSK registered a stunning victory after defeating DC by four wickets in a last-over thriller. Ruturaj Gaikwad's 70 and an unbeaten cameo from skipper Dhoni helped CSK reach the final. Chasing 173 for victory, Chennai rode on a 110-run second-wicket partnership between Gaikwad and Robin Uthappa (63) but were in trouble after the two departed.

Delhi pace bowler Tom Curran needed to defend 13 off the final over and got Moeen Ali out for 16 on the first ball. But Dhoni (18) kept his calm to smash three boundaries and take the team home with two balls to spare.

Soon after the match ended, Kohli took to his Twitter handle to praise Dhoni, he write, "Anddddd the king is back the greatest finisher in the game. Made me jump Outta my seat once again tonight."

