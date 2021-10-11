CSK receive Yel-lovely welcome at team hotel after thrilling win over DC to reach 9th IPL final - WATCH

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) locked horns with the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) in Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2021 edition on Sunday (October 11), at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Before this, CSK had met the Pant-led franchise twice in the season; losing the clash on both occasions.

Thus, CSK had their back against the wall heading into the Qualifier 1. In addition, they had lost three back-to-back games ahead of the playoffs. Nonetheless, the Yellow Army rose to the occasion and displayed their experience to beat DC by 4 wickets in the final over and progress to their ninth IPL final.

Opting to bowl first, Dhoni & Co. restricted Delhi for 172-5, riding on Prithvi Shaw's 60, Rishabh Pant's 51 not out and Shimron Hetmyer's 37. In reply, Ruturaj Gaikwad's 70 and Robin Uthappa's 42-ball 63 kept them in the hunt, being well-placed at 113-1. While they did struggle from thereon, being reduced to 119-4, and needed 19 off 9 balls, Dhoni's cameo (18* off 6 balls) propelled CSK to a memorable four-wicket win, with two balls to spare.

ALSO READ | When MS Dhoni retires, he will be remembered as one of the greatest finishers ever: Ricky Ponting

After the riveting clash, there was an air of excitement and happiness among the CSK camp as the Yellow Army received a grand welcome by the Whistle Podu fans, at the team hotel. Here's the video of CSK's celebrations:

ALSO READ | IPL 2021: Gautam Gambhir decodes reason for Rishabh Pant-led DC's Qualifier 1 loss to CSK

After the match, Dhoni stated at the post-match presentation, "It's the full team (effort). It was tough when we didn't qualify last time. Emotions were quite high. Forget what has happened till now, we wanted to make the most of the 3-4 games left towards the end. A lot of our batters made the most of that period which is why I feel we have come back strongly this year. Credit goes to the support staff and everyone in the team. Without their character you can't really comeback like this."

CSK will now gear up for the summit clash, to be held on October 15 at the same venue in Dubai.