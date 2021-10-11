IPL 2021: Gautam Gambhir decodes reason for Rishabh Pant-led DC's Qualifier 1 loss to CSK

Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) had the edge over MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) when they squared off with each other in Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2021 playoffs on Sunday evening (October 10), at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Opting to bowl first, CSK managed to restrict DC to 172-5 riding as the one-time runners-up rode on half-centuries from Prithvi Shaw (60), Pant's 51 not out and Shimron Hetmyer's 37. In reply, CSK were oncourse for a win being well-placed at 113-1 courtesy a century-stand Ruturaj Gaikwad (70) and Robin Uthappa (63).

Nonetheless, Tom Curran's regular strikes in the 14th over, followed by Kagiso Rabada's tight 15th over, led to DC's comeback. While Anrich Nortje also gave away only 8 runs in the 16th over, DC missed the plot from thereon by not bowling Kagiso Rabada as the South African ended with 3-0-23-0.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Gautam Gambhir decoded the reason behind DC's loss and explained, "I’ve always believed that the 19th over is the most important over. Although Avesh Khan got rid of Ruturaj Gaikwad, you have to go with your best death bowler and it had to be Rabada, no doubt about it."

“Avesh bowled the 17th, Nortje 18th, Rabada 19th, and Tom Curran 20th – that should have been the sequence. Going with Avesh for the 17th and 19th overs wasn’t the right decision. Yes. Rabada isn’t in the best of form, but you’ve got to back him to do the job as he’s playing continuously and he’s a world-class bowler,“ he added.

Many believe Rabada could've tested an out-of-form Dhoni in the last over, where CSK needed 13 off 6 balls, with his extra pace and been a more potent threat, as compared to English all-rounder Curran.

With the loss, DC's campaign isn't over as they await the winner of the Eliminator -- between KKR and Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) -- in Qualifier 2 (at Sharjah) whereas Dhoni & Co. have entered their ninth IPL final.