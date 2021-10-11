When MS Dhoni retires, he will be remembered as one of the greatest finishers ever: Ricky Ponting

Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Ricky Ponting hailed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni after he rolled back the years to once again prove why he is regarded as one of the best finishers ever in white-ball cricket. Dhoni played a crucial cameo towards the end of CSK's run-chase against DC in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2021 to take the team over the line and help them secure a spot in the final of the tournament.

Asked to chase down a challenging target of 173 runs in Qualifier 1, Ruturaj Gaikwad (70) and Robin Uthappa (63) set the stage for CSK with half-centuries apiece. However, DC bowlers made a comeback towards the end of the game with quick wickets as CSK were left requiring 24 runs off 11 balls after Gaikwad's dismissal in the 19th over.

Instead of sending Ravindra Jadeja out, Dhoni promoted himself above the in-form left-hander and scored quickfire 18 runs off 6 balls to wrap up the run-chase with two balls to spare. Dhoni, who has been woefully out of form this season, displayed his class once again under pressure and took his side home.

Ponting insisted he was expecting Dhoni to walk out when CSK were in a tricky position in the penultimate over. The former Australia captain hailed him as one of the greats of the game and said he will be remembered as one of the greatest finishers of all time when he retires.

"He has been one of the greats, don't think there is any doubt there," Ponting said lauding Dhoni during the post-match presser.

"We were sitting in the dugout thinking if it will be (Ravindra) Jadeja or Dhoni coming next, I put my hand up straightaway and said I am pretty sure Dhoni will come out now and try and ice the game.

"We probably didn't execute as well as we needed to him, and you know that if you miss, he is going to make you pay. He has done it for a long time now and I think our bowlers just missed their areas a little bit. I think when he is retired he will be remembered as one of the greatest finishers the game has ever seen," added the former Aussie skipper.

Dhoni had managed only 96 runs in 14 matches before coming out to bat at no.6 in a crunch situation against Delhi Capitals on Sunday. However, the CSK captain pulled off what he is best known for and finished yet another run chase in style to help his side enter their ninth final in IPL history.