IPL 2021: CSK captain MS Dhoni equals Ravindra Jadeja in elite list after Qualifier 1 blitz vs DC

MS Dhoni took the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their ninth IPL final with a win in Qualifier 1, of IPL 2021, versus the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on Sunday evening (October 10).

Chasing DC's competitive 172-5, courtesy Prithvi Shaw's 60 and Rishabh Pant's 51 not out, the Yellow Army were oncourse for a win thanks to a century-stand between half-centurions Ruturaj Gaikwad (70) and Robin Uthappa (42-ball 63) before they were reduced to 119-4 after being well-placed on 113-1. With 19 required off 9 balls, an out-of-form Dhoni walked out ahead of in-form Ravindra Jadeja at No. 7.

After being beaten on the first delivery, it seemed like CSK would fall behind, however, the experienced 40-year-old Dhoni struck big on his second delivery, off Avesh Khan, and countered Tom Curran's threat on the last over with ease as his three successive boundaries took Chennai home by four wickets in a thrilling Qualifier 1 encounter, at Dubai.

After his 6-ball 18 not out, studded with one six and three fours, Dhoni equalled Jadeja in an elite list for finishers.

Most time unbeaten in successful run chases in IPL

25 MS Dhoni

25 Ravindra Jadeja

22 Yusuf Pathan

After the match and his brilliant performance, Dhoni told at the post-match presentation, "Nothing special, just watch the ball and hit the ball. I haven't done a lot in the tournament. So you want to get that out of the system. If you are batting well in the nets, just look for the ball, what are the variations, where the bowler could bowl. Other than that there was nothing much in the mind. If there are too many things floating around, it becomes difficult to watch the ball."