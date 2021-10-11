WATCH: Sakshi gets emotional as MS Dhoni finishes off in style to take CSK to IPL 2021 final with DC win

MS Dhoni finally did it for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) with the bat on Sunday evening (October 10) as the three-time champions beat Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) by 4 wickets in a thrilling Qualifier 1 encounter in IPL 2021, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

After opting to bowl first, CSK restricted DC to a competitive 172-5 as the last year's runners-up rode on half-centuries from Prithvi Shaw (60), Rishabh Pant's 51* and Shimron Hetmyer's 37. In reply, CSK were in the hunt courtesy fifties from Robin Uthappa (42-ball 63) and in-form Ruturaj Gaikwad's 70. However, they were reduced to 119-4, from 113-1, as the match got very close and intense in the end overs.

An out-of-form Dhoni walked out to bat at No. 7, ahead of finisher Ravindra Jadeja, and rolled back the clock with his power-hitting to take CSK to their ninth final courtesy his 6-ball 18*. As soon as Dhoni hit the winning runs in the final over, off Tom Curran, the crowd went berserk seeing MSD return back to form. On the other hand, Dhoni's wife Sakshi was emotional and hugged her daughter Ziva, although not visible in the video, seeing her husband's memorable finish.

Here's the video:

After the match and his brilliant performance, Dhoni told at the post-match presentation, "Nothing special, just watch the ball and hit the ball. I haven't done a lot in the tournament. So you want to get that out of the system. If you are batting well in the nets, just look for the ball, what are the variations, where the bowler could bowl. Other than that there was nothing much in the mind. If there are too many things floating around, it becomes difficult to watch the ball."

CSK will now gear up for the IPL 2021 final on Friday (October 15) at the same venue.