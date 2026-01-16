/RCB-W vs GG-W, WPL 2026: Shreyanka Patil’s five-for powers Bengaluru to 32-run win

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB-W) defeated Gujarat Giants (GG-W) by 32 runs in game nine of WPL 2026 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Shreyanka Patil stealing the spotlight through a stunning five wicket haul. Batting first, RCB were put under pressure early as they slipped to 43 for 4. Gujarat’s bowlers were sharp in the Powerplay and looked in full control. But the game turned on its head once Radha Yadav and Richa Ghosh came together. The duo stitched a crucial partnership of 105 runs for fifth wicket and brought calm to the innings.