  Wion
  Sports
  RCB-W vs GG-W, WPL 2026: Shreyanka Patil's five-for powers Bengaluru to 32-run win

RCB-W vs GG-W, WPL 2026: Shreyanka Patil’s five-for powers Bengaluru to 32-run win

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Jan 16, 2026, 23:27 IST | Updated: Jan 16, 2026, 23:27 IST
RCB-W vs GG-W, WPL 2026: Shreyanka Patil’s five-for powers Bengaluru to 32-run win Photograph: (WPL)

Story highlights

Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Gujarat Giants by 32 runs in WPL 2026 as Shreyanka Patil took a maiden five-wicket haul after Radha Yadav’s fifty helped RCB post 182 at DY Patil Stadium.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB-W) defeated Gujarat Giants (GG-W) by 32 runs in game nine of WPL 2026 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Shreyanka Patil stealing the spotlight through a stunning five wicket haul. Batting first, RCB were put under pressure early as they slipped to 43 for 4. Gujarat’s bowlers were sharp in the Powerplay and looked in full control. But the game turned on its head once Radha Yadav and Richa Ghosh came together. The duo stitched a crucial partnership of 105 runs for fifth wicket and brought calm to the innings.

About the Author

Umang Bafna

Umang Bafna

Umang Bafna

Umang Bafna is a budding sports journalist who lives and breathes sports. With a deep passion for storytelling, Umang brings insightful coverage across cricket, tennis, badminton, ...

