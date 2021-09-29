RCB vs RR, IPL 2021 prediction today: Who will win Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals match?

Match 43 of the IPL 2021 edition will see an inconsistent Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) face third-ranked Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday evening (September 29). The match will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Talking about the form of both sides, RCB started their UAE leg with back-to-back defeats before mauling defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) by 54 runs to add two vital points in their kitty. On the other hand, Samson-led RR have yet again not lived upto expectations. With so much young talent and experienced foreign recruits, RR started the UAE leg with an inspiring come-from-behind win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) before failing to cross the finish line versus Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC).

ALSO READ | In a first, IPL 2021's last two league matches to be played concurrently at 7:30 PM, confirms BCCI

As the tournament is progressing towards the business end, RCB will be eager to get to 16 points and fnalise a spot in the last-four whereas RR need to start winning big moments and look to be more consistent as they are on the cusp of missing out on the playoffs once again.

ALSO READ | Sanju Samson topples Shikhar Dhawan to take Orange Cap: List of top 5 run-getters in IPL 2021 so far

Match prediction for RCB vs RR encounter: So far, Dubai's turf has been a good batting track with something for the pacers as well. Another moderate-scoring match, around 160-170, on the cards with Bengaluru surely having an edge due to their better form and a 11-10 lead in head-to-head tally. RR need to perform collectively, with their batters running out of time to adapt to the sticky surfaces, else another RCB win looks likely on Wednesday evening.