RCB vs MI, IPL 2022 today match prediction: Who will win Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians?

Mumbai Indians (MI) will be desperately looking to bring an end to their losing streak in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Sunday. MI are winless so far in the ongoing season with three straight defeats in their first three games.

Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore have had a contrasting start to their respective campaigns. While MI are winless so far this season, RCB have won two of their first three matches and are placed at the fifth spot on the points table with four points.

In their last game against Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians came close to securing their first win of the season before a sensational knock from Pat Cummins saw them lose their third game in a row. Cummins slammed 56 off 15 balls as KKR chased down 162 runs with as many as four overs to spare against MI.

Mumbai Indians' bowling attack has struggled so far this season as the lack of a quality partner for Jasprit Bumrah in the pace attack and a wicket-taking spinner has hurt MI's chances. Their batting too has been underwhelming barring the forms of youngsters Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma, who have been exceptional so far.

RCB will be boosted to have Glenn Maxwell back in the fray as the Australian star all-rounder can take down any bowling attack on his day and will be raring to go against a misfiring MI attack. Maxwell is likely to replace Sherfane Rutherford in the playing XI with Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed playing the finisher's role for RCB.

RCB have made a good start to the season and will be hoping for a good show from the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga and Harsahl Patel once again on Saturday. The duo has been consistent with the ball so far this season and has been among the wickets for the Faf du Plessis-led side.

MI vs RCB, IPL 2022 prediction:

Mumbai Indians had ended their losing streak against RCB after losing their first four matches in a row in 2015 and went on to win the title. Rohit Sharma & Co. might have had a similar start this year and can very well spark a turnaround against RCB once again. MI are likely to come out on top of RCB at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Saturday.