RCB skipper Faf du Plessis scripts IPL history with brilliant knock against Punjab Kings

Faf du Plessis had a dream start to his stint as Royal Challengers Bangalore captain as he scored an impressive 88 from 57 deliveries during the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Punjab Kings on Sunday. The South Africa opener slammed three fours and seven sixes during his innings.

Faf started slow along with Anuj Rawat but keep accelerating with time as he stitched together a 108-run partnership with Virat Kohli to take his side to a total of 205 for the loss of two wickets.

Thanks to his brilliant knock, Faf scripted history by claiming the record of most runs scored by an overseas player on captaincy debut. The previous record belonged to Kieron Pollard who scored 83 when he played his first game as captain of Mumbai Indians during the 2019 season.

Overall, he is currently in fourth position behind Sanju Samson’s 119f or Rajasthan Royals, Mayank Agarwal's 99 for Punjab Kings and 93 by Shreyas Iyer on his captaincy debut for Delhi Capitals.

During his innings, Faf also completed 3000 career runs in IPL and became the third fastest batsman to reach the milestone. He is currently joint third in the list with David Warner who also took 94 innings to score 3000 runs. Chris Gayle was the fastest (75 innings) followed by KL Rahul.

Kohli provided able support to Faf during the innings with a 32-ball-41 and Dinesh Karthik launched a late onslaught (32 off 14 deliveries) to take RCB to a solid total in their tournament opener.