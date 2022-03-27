IPL 2022: Gujarat Lions unveil vice-captain ahead of Lucknow Super Giants encounter

Gujarat Titans unveiled Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan as their vice-captain ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 encounter against Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai on Monday.

Rashid was picked by Gujarat Titans ahead of the auction for INR 15 crore – the same amount that they paid for skipper Hardik Pandya. Till now, Rashid has played 76 matches in the IPL and he has taken 93 wickets during his long partnership with Sunrisers Hyderabad since joining them in 2017.

Besides Rashid and Hardik, Gujarat Kings also retained Shubman Gill who was released by Kolkata Knight Riders. Other key players are Lockie Ferguson, Jason Holder and Mohammed Shami.

Earlier, while talking on ‘Backstage with Boria’, Rashid shared his thoughts on Hardik.

“He is a very nice person. We haven’t played together before but with the friendship and bond we share, it still feels like we have been playing together for years now. He is a great guy and always brings in a positive vibe whenever we talk about my game and his mindset” the spinner said.

“He is the captain. It will be a great opportunity for me to learn as much as possible. I will also share my experiences of playing in different leagues. “He is a new captain and this is a new team so definitely there will be so many things going on around his mind,” Rashid Khan added.

Both Gujarat Lions and Lucknow Super Giants are joining the IPL this year as the organisers decided to expand the tournament into a ten-team affair.