IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate against Delhi Capitals

PTI
Mumbai, India Published: Mar 27, 2022, 09:08 PM(IST)

Delhi Capitals started their IPL campaign with a stunning four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was on Sunday fined Rs 12 lakh after his side maintained a slow over-rate in their IPL match against Delhi Capitals here.

MI lost the match against DC by four wickets.

"The Mumbai Indians have been fined after they maintained a slow over-rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match against Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on March 27," the IPL said in a media release.

"As it was the team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was fined Rs 12 lakhs."

