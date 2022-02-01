RCB legend AB de Villers gives cheeky response to people offering him apartments to live in India

After the end of IPL 2021, AB de Villiers dropped a bomb by announcing his retirement from all forms of the game. De Villiers ended by being the sixth-highest run-getter, amassing 5,162 runs in 184 matches at a whopping strike-rate of 151.68.

Being a big name in IPL, De Villiers signed off as one of the greatest of all-time in the tournament history. He represented Delhi Daredevils (DD) -- currently known as Delhi Capitals (DC) -- before being a mainstay in Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) camp since IPL 2011. Apart from the runs and fielding heroics, which led RCB to the playoffs on five occasions, the former South African captain established a special bond with the Indian fans (especially with the Bengaluru fans). During a recent interaction, ABD revealed how he has been offered apartments to move to India.

To this, de Villiers said in the RCB podcast, "I hope it's a big apartment because I have three kids now and we need a lot of room! My relationship with RCB goes a lot deeper than just playing cricket for them. And I don't think it would have been the same for any other franchise and that's what I hold dearest to my heart - it's the fans and the city itself."

He added, "I have always connected with the places I go to. It's a bit weird but I remember smells and visual stuff I see. The minute I get into Bangalore there's a certain freshness in the air, a certain something that I sort of connect with that feels familiar.

"And I would never pick that up in any (other city). I have thought about it long and hard - Mumbai, Delhi, if you put me in any other team I never would have had that kind of connection so that's one thing that I find special while playing for RCB."

Recently, De Villiers also hinted at taking up coaching role in the near future. "I still believe that I have a role to play in SA cricket and also over there in the IPL with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). I have no idea what will come next but I will take it one day at a time and see. I have been looking after and mentoring some youngsters with potential and ability for the last few years," he had recently told TimesLive.com.za.

Talking about IPL 2022, the mega auction is set to be held in mid-February. Virat Kohli-starrer RCB will look to revamp and build a strong team after retaining the likes of Kohli, Md Siraj and Glenn Maxwell.