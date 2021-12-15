Ravindra Jadeja shuns Test retirement rumours in style courtesy a fitting post on Twitter

Ravindra Jadeja is out of the India-South Africa Test series after the 33-year-old got ruled out due to forearm injury, which he suffered during India's home series versus New Zealand recently. Earlier, Jadeja had also missed fourth and final Test versus Australia, in the 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and the entire home series versus England.

Thus, some reports started doing the rounds in the last few days which stated that the star Indian all-rounder is set to retire from Tests to prolong his limited-overs career. On Wednesday (December 15), Jadeja has responded to all the retirement rumours in style.

Jadeja shared a series of posts on Twitter to hit back at the rumours. One of his posts captioned, "Fake friends believe in rumours. Real friends believe in you" whereas the other had Jadeja in the Test jersey with caption, "Long way to go".

On Wednesday (December 15), Indian Test captain Virat Kohli also opened up on various recent developments in Indian cricket via a press conference before India's departure for South Africa. During the presser, Kohli also opened up on not having Jadeja for the SA Tests. In this regard, he told, "Jadeja has obviously been a very important player for us. He contributes in all three departments of the game, which is invaluable, especially in overseas conditions. He will obviously be missed. But having said that, we do have quality in the side to be able to create the best combination possible on the field for us and still be in situations or positions to win Test matches."

India's tour of South Africa will commence on December 26 with the first Test to take place in Centurion. The last two Tests will be followed by three ODIs, starting from January 19.