Ranji Trophy QFs: Mumbai hammer Uttarakhand to register biggest win in FC cricket, break 92-year-old record

New Delhi, India Updated: Jun 09, 2022, 03:48 PM(IST)

Ranji OFs: Mumbai register biggest win in FC cricket, break 92-year-old record Photograph:( Twitter )

With this handsome win, the Prithvi Shaw-led team have broken the 92-year-old record of the previous biggest victory by runs when New South Wales demolished a toothless Queensland 685 runs in Sheffield Shield 1929-30.

Ranji Trophy knockouts have led to plenty of action on the 22-yard cricket strip. While Bengal broke a 129-year-old record after nine of their batters scored fifty-plus in their quarter-final clash versus Jharkhand, now another major record has been broken in the Mumbai-Uttarakhand clash. The Prithvi Shaw-led Mumbai team hammered Uttarakhand by a whopping 725-run margin to achieve the biggest-ever win (by runs) in first-class cricket.

Riding on mammoth a double century and ton from Suved Parkar and Sarfaraz Khan, respectively, Mumbai posted 647 for 8 declare in their first innings after batting first. In reply, Uttarakhand batters only managed a paltry 114 courtesy of spinner Shams Mulani's five-fer. In their second essay, Mumbai rode on Yashasvi Jaiswal's 103 to declare at 261 for 3, setting up a mammoth 795-run target as Uttarakhand batters continued to fall flat. This time around, Uttarakhand folded for 69, losing the clash by a humongous margin. 

ALSO READ | Ranji Trophy QFs: 9 Bengal batters score 50-plus vs hapless Jharkhand, break 129-year-old record

With this handsome win, the Prithvi Shaw-led team have broken the 92-year-old record of the previous biggest victory by runs when New South Wales demolished a toothless Queensland (by 685 runs) in Sheffield Shield 1929-30.

Biggest wins:
725 runs - Mumbai v Uttarakhand, today
685 runs - New South Wales v Queensland, 1930
675 runs - England v Australia, 1928
638 runs  - New South Wales v South Australia, 1921

Thus, everything clicked for the Mumbai line-up in their memorable outing versus Uttarakhand as they have made a solid statement in the quarters and progress ahead into the last four round.

