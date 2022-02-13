Rajasthan Royals complete squad for IPL 2022: RR rope in Chahal, Ashwin, Boult in star-studded squad

Rajasthan Royals (RR) were one of the teams to watch out for at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction as they made some brilliant signings to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season. While Indian fast bowler Prasidh Krishna turned out to be their most expensive signing for a sum of Rs 10 crore (INR 100 million), Royals also roped in a number of other star players at the auction.

The Royals kicked off the proceedings with the signing of senior Indian off-spinner R Ashwin for Rs 5 crore (INR 50 million) before roping in the likes of Trent Boult, Devdutt Padikkal and Yuzvendra Chahal to assemble a star-studded squad that looks certainly capable of challenging for the silverware this year.

Royals secured the signing of Boult for a sum of Rs 8 crore (INR 80 million) while Chahal proved to be a steal ast Rs 6.5 crore (INR 65 million). They further strengthened their pace attack by roping in the Indian pace duo of Krishna and Navdeep Saini.

They made up for the loss of the likes of Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes by getting some quality overseas all-rounders towards the end of the mega auction on Sunday. RR roped in Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Neesham for Rs 2 crore and Rs 1.50 crore respectively. They also managed to get South Africa batter Rassie van der Dussen for his base price of Rs 1 crore (INR 10 million).

Rajasthan Royals had earlier retained captain Sanju Samson, England wicket-keeper batter Jos Buttler, and uncapped Indian youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal ahead of the mega auction. They have assembled a formidable squad and have managed to fill all the gaps to become one of the strong contenders for the next season.

Here is a look at Rajasthan Royals' complete squad for IPL 2022:

Retained players: Sanju Samson (14 Cr), Jos Buttler (10 Cr), Yashasvi Jaiswal (4 Cr)

Batsmen & Wicketkeepers: Shimron Hetmyer (8.50 Cr), Devdutt Padikkal (7.75 Cr), Karun Nair (1.40 Cr), Dhruv Jurel (0.20 Cr), Rassie van der Dussen (1 Cr)

Bowlers: Trent Boult (8 Cr), Prasidh Krishna (10 Cr), Yuzvendra Chahal (6.5 Cr), KC Kariappa (0.30 Cr), Navdeep Saini (2.60 Cr), Obed McCoy (0.75 Cr), Kuldeep Sen (0.20 Cr), Tejas Baroka (0.20 Cr), Kuldip Yadav (0.20 Cr), Nathan Coulter-Nile (2 Cr), Daryll Mitchell (0.75 Cr)

Allrounders: Ravichandran Ashwin (5 Cr), Riyan Parag (3.80 Cr), Anunay Singh (0.20 Cr), Shubham Garhwal (0.20 Cr), James Neesham (1.50 Cr)