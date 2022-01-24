Rahul, Hardik were really happy watching me play in T20 WC: Pak pacer recalls his time as India's net bowler

Haris Rauf was one of the top performers for Babar Azam-led Team Pakistan in the 2021 T20 World Cup, held in the UAE. Rauf returned with eight wickets in the showpiece event, with a best of 4 for 22 versus New Zealand. While he went wicketless and conceded at over ten per over in the semi-final clash versus eventual winners Australia, Rauf impressed overall with his raw pace.

Rauf's career took off after his maiden stint in the BBL 2019/20 season for the Glenn Maxwell-led Melbourne Stars. Not many know that the speedster was also a net bowler for Virat Kohli-led Team India during their 2018/19 tour of Australia for four Tests Down Under. Back then, he struck a chord with Kohli, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya and the likes. In a recent interaction, the 28-year-old revealed that Rahul and Hardik were very happy seeing his progress and play for his country when they met him during India-Pakistan's 2021 T20 WC face-off in Dubai.

ALSO READ | Why stick your hand out and hurt yourself: Salman Butt slams Team India's poor show in South Africa ODIs

ALSO READ | PAK better than India: Akhtar makes bold claim, predicts Men in Green to win 2022 T20 WC face-off

Talking to paktv.tv recently Rauf recalled the interaction he had with Rahul and Hardik and said, "When I was net bowler for India, I had bowled to them in Sydney in the nets. So I had told them once that I would one day bowl to them in an international game. And both Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul had told me that I have the potential to bowl at international level. They gave me a lot of confidence."

"Then when I met them recently at the T20 World Cup, they remembered all our conversations. We had a discussion over it as well and they were really happy for me watching me play for Pakistan. When you play with good players you learn all the good things. I always try to learn good things from such players," he further added.

Rauf returned with 1 for 25 in Pakistan's 10-wicket win over India in the 2021 T20 WC. He debuted for the Men in Green during early 2020, in a T20I versus Bangladesh. So far, he has impressed one and all in his 34 T20Is, taking 41 wickets at an economy rate of 8.44. In addition, he has represented Pakistan in 8 ODIs, claiming 14 wickets at an economy rate of less than 6.