Rahul Dravid's experience will help India recover after WTC final loss: Cheteshwar Pujara

India batter Cheteshwar Pujara believes that new head coach Rahul Dravid's extensive expertise in the longer format would help the Test squad improve as a team.

Following a thrashing T20I series triumph over New Zealand, India, coached by Dravid, will play New Zealand in a two-match Test series beginning on Thursday. According to Pujara, Dravid, who has played 164 Tests for India, would provide valuable mentoring to the young guns.

"After the WTC we all were hurt but we came back strongly in England and we played very good cricket. Now the team is back together, confident and new coach Rahul bhai is there," Pujara said at the virtual news conference.

"That will help most of the players, especially the young players, who have worked with Rahul bhai during the Under-19 and India A series."

"And even someone like us, who are experienced players. I have played with Rahul bhai and worked with Rahul bhai during the A series. All of us are looking for his guidance. The amount of experience he has as a player and coach that will help the team," he added.

Pujara is unconcerned about the New Zealand pace attack since he previously withstood it in 2017. "We have our strategies prepared against Neil Wagner and we have also played him in 2017, so we know how he bowls in Indian conditions so we will plan accordingly," Pujara added.

The India hitter is an important gear in the Indian team's batting wheel, but he has yet to achieve a Test century in recent years.

"I have been scoring runs, the 50s, 80s or 90s. I've not scored a ton but I am not worried about it as long as I keep batting well and contributing to the team`s total. My focus is giving best for the team," he signed off.