Rahul Dravid reveals one thing he finds most stressful to do and it's not cricket-related

India's legendary cricketer Rahul Dravid has revealed the one thing he finds most stressful and not it's not related to the sport. The 48-year-old has faced top class bowlers in his career and put them on the back foot with stunning shots. He managed to hold his nerves during crucial and pressure situations while playing for India, which earned him the nicknames like "Mr Dependable" and "The Wall".

However, there is one thing that stresses him and it is shopping. During his interaction in a YouTube series 'The Long Game' launched by payment app CRED, Dravid said, "It's hard to have secrets when you've been in the public space for such a long time. Nothing stresses me out like shopping. I've always found that to be the most stressful thing to do."

From his debut for the Indian cricket team to his century at the Lord's cricket ground, Dravid recalled several milestones of his cricketing journey in the 'The Long Game', which is a series featuring six renowned cricketers and coaches who share their journey and the wisdom.

He also revealed the incident when his name was printed wrong in a newspaper after he scored his first century in school cricket. He said he was "excited" but the newspaper got his name wrong and referred to him as "Rahul David." However, he also said that it was a lesson for him.

"Yeah this was my first hundred in school cricket and in those days, you know, they put your photograph and they put your name in the paper and I was very excited," said Dravid.

"I wake up next morning and I see they've got my name as Rahul David instead of Rahul Dravid," he said, adding that the incident taught him a lesson.

"So, I had to laugh, had to smile a bit but it was also a good lesson for me to not get too far ahead of myself and realised that maybe I'm not that famous and people really don't know my name at the moment. They still call me David instead of Dravid. Good lesson to keep my feet firmly on the ground," said Dravid.