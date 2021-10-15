IPL 2021: Dale Steyn has his say on captaincy skills of CSK's MS Dhoni and KKR's Eoin Morgan

Former South African pacer Dale Steyn weighed in on the final clash of Indian Premier League 2021 between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on Thursday (October 15).

Expressing his thoughts on the batting forms of skippers of both the teams — MS Dhoni and Eoin Morgan, Steyn said that their captaincy skills helped the teams get to the final despite the fact that both of them failed to impress with their individual performance.

ALSO READ | Here's why Sanjay Manjrekar feels IPL 2021 has been 'most frustrating' to watch

"Their captaincy has helped their teams get to the final, but with one game to go, you worry it will catch up to them," said Steyn in a conversation on ESPNcricinfo.

"Class is permanent with someone like MS Dhoni. He came out the other day (Qualifier 1) and was able to get his team over the line. I feel he has probably got it between his teeth, whereas Eoin Morgan might just be struggling a bit more with the bat, and KKR might just run out of their luck, so as to speak," he added.

If we talk about both the captains, while Dhoni showed signs of redemption in the knockout game against Delhi Capitals, Morgan registered a duck before KKR sealed a win to set up a final clash with CSK.

ALSO READ | WATCH: 'We don't have a keeper like MS Dhoni' - Virat Kohli teases Rishabh Pant in T20 World Cup promo

MS Dhoni-led CSK has won the IPL title thrice and after putting on a dismal show in the 2020 season in UAE, the side made a remarkable comeback this year and some fearless cricket from the franchise has seen Dhoni's men reach the finals.

On the other hand, Morgan's side was completely down and out in the India leg as the side had won just two games out of seven. However, travelling to the UAE brought about a change in fortunes.

Venkatesh Iyer's inclusion provided the much-needed boost to the batting lineup and the Kolkata-based franchise has been playing fearless cricket. Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, and Rahul Tripathi have done their job too this season.

(With inputs from agencies)