Rafael Nadal vs Ricardas Berankis live streaming: When and where to watch Wimbledon match in India?

Rafael Nadal survived a massive scare in his opening round match versus Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo in the Wimbledon 2022 edition, on Tuesday (June 28). The Spaniard was stretched by the world No. 41 before he won the match in four sets, 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4. Thus, the 36-year-old two-time Wimbledon champion Nadal will hope for an easy ride when he faces Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis in Round 2.

While Nadal had a tough game versus Cerundolo, Berankis defeated American Sam Querrey in straight sets (6-4, 7-5, 6-3) in the first round. Thus, he will have some momentum before he faces superstar Nadal. Both have met only once so far, when Nadal defeated the 106th ranked Lithuanian 6-2, 7-5 at the Melbourne Summer Set 1 earlier this season.

Here's the live streaming details of Rafael Nadal vs Ricardas Berankis match in Wimbledon 2022

Where will the Rafael Nadal vs Ricardas Berankis match in Wimbledon 2022 be held?

The Nadal vs Berankis face-off at Wimbledon 2022 will take place at the iconic Centre Court, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London.

When will the Rafael Nadal vs Ricardas Berankis match in Wimbledon 2022 commence?

The Nadal vs Berankis match at Wimbledon 2022 will start at 7:15 pm IST (tentatively) on Thursday evening (June 30).

Which TV channels will broadcast the Rafael Nadal vs Ricardas Berankis match in Wimbledon 2022?

The Nadal vs Berankis match at Wimbledon 2022 will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the Rafael Nadal vs Ricardas Berankis match in Wimbledon 2022?

The Nadal vs Berankis match at Wimbledon 2022 will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.