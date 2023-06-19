R Ashwin opens up on being denied India Test captaincy after WTC final snub

Despite being the No. 1 Test bowler, R Ashwin was not part of Rohit Sharma-led India's playing XI in their recent loss in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final versus Australia at The Oval, London early this month. His exclusion shocked many to the core as India lost to the Aussies by 209 runs as missed another opportunity to win an ICC title since 2013.

Over the years, Ashwin has maintained his dominance in Tests in home conditions whereas he has also played a crucial part in the team's success overseas, especially since 2018. Nonetheless, he remains second after Ravindra Jadeja as the spin-bowling all-rounder when India tour out of the subcontinent (i.e. in SENA countries). Recently, Ashwin opened up about not getting enough opportunities while playing overseas. In addition, he made a big claim about being denied Test captaincy. 'A person who knows that they will get only two games will be traumatised' In an exclusive interaction with Indian Express, Ashwin said: "A lot of people marketed me and positioned me that I am an overthinker. A person who will get 15-20 matches on the go doesn’t have to be mentally overthinking. A person who knows that they will get only two games will be traumatised and will be overthinking because it’s my job. It’s my journey. So this is what suits me. If somebody is going to tell me, ‘you’re going to play 15 matches, you will be looked after, you will be this, you are responsible for players, you are in the leadership role, I won’t be overthinking. Why would I?"

"It’s unfair to actually say somebody’s an overthinker because that person’s journey is his own. And nobody has a right or business to do that."

Also Read: Not 100% certain Rohit Sharma will remain Test captain, says former Indian opener after WTC final debacle 'There have been people who are been out there telling....' Further, the 36-year-old Ashwin opened up on being denied Test captaincy despite being a great reader of the game. "It (overthinking tag) was created to work against me, right? And as I said, there have been statements that people have made all along when leadership question has come my way, there have been people who are been out there telling, my name is not the first name of the sheet when India tour abroad."

Whether that name is first on the sheet or not is something I can’t control. If I earned it, it’s got to be there and that’s my belief. As I said, I have no complaints, I have no time to sit back and throw punches or regret or anything. I have no regrets about anyone," he added.

The sad reality is that Ashwin has never even been named as the vice-captain in whites although he remains a crucial part of the leadership group.