Not 100% certain Rohit Sharma will remain Test captain, says former Indian opener's after WTC final debacle

After India's ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final loss to Australia early this month, questions were raised on Rohit Sharma-Rahul Dravid-led Indian think tank. Skipper Rohit and head coach Dravid were criticised for their decision to drop R Ashwin from the playing XI as India once again faltered a big chance to lift a mega title and end their ten-year-long ICC trophy drought.

As India are set to kick off their campaign in the current WTC 2023-25 cycle, former Indian opener Aakash Chopra made a big claim on Rohit. Chopra is not 100 per cent confident that Rohit will continue as the Test captain in this WTC cycle.

"Rohit Sharma is a good captain. That is out of the question, understands the pulse of the game, doesn’t make common mistakes. He’s very decent. The question is not about Rohit Sharma’s captaincy. It’s about playing XI (for the WTC final). The next question is on the type of pitches they play at home. See, all these decisions are taken by the team management. I am sure Rohit Sharma would’ve been part of the think-tank when Virat Kohli was the captain. Now Kohli will also be part of that group too. However, the responsibility lies with the one who goes for the toss. The focus now is on Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid like it was before on Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri. This is the sad reality," Chopra said on his YouTube video.

Also Read: Virat Kohli charges around $1 million per Instagram post, net worth approximately $126mn: Report 'I am not 100% certain because you have...' Chopra further opined, "Rohit is a good captain, there is no doubt about that. Rohit is a good Test batter, there is no doubt about that as well, but will the future remain like this only - I am not 100% certain because you have reached the final in the last two cycles but haven't won even once, and age is not on his side, this is the reality. When you see the next two years, and another WTC cycle - 2025, Rohit Sharma could still be playing Test cricket if he really wants to play Test cricket. Six series is a lot of time."

"Can the selectors, by the end of 2023, when you come back from South Africa, start thinking about the next WTC final? One year will remain. There will be five Test matches against England. Then you have to go to Australia, so should they look for a change? This is going to be an interesting one," the ex-Indian batter added.