R Ashwin equals Nathan Lyon with most wickets in India-Australia Tests during Day 2 of Ahmedabad tie
Ahmedabad Test: On Day 2 of the series decider, the 36-year-old wily off-spinner R Ashwin is now tied with Australian counterpart Nathan Lyon with most wickets in India-Australia Tests.
R Ashwin returned with 6 for 91 as India finally managed to dismiss Australia for 480 on Day 2 of the fourth and final Test in Ahmedabad on Friday (March 10). Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green kicked off proceedings on Day 2 (March 10) from the overnight score 255/4 and continued to pile runs. The pair added a whopping 208-run fifth-wicket stand, from 170-4 to 378 for 5, as the duo struck a century each on a flat track but Ashwin remained economical all throughout the innings and ended with 6 for 91 to attain a huge feat.
The 36-year-old wily off-spinner Ashwin is now tied with Australian counterpart Nathan Lyon with most wickets in India-Australia Tests. Lyon, who was the Player-of-the-Match in Australia's inspiring nine-wicket win in the third Test in Indore (courtesy of his 11-fer), will aim to once again take the lead in India's first essay.
Most wickets in Ind - Aus Tests
113 N Lyon
113 R Ashwin *
111 A Kumble
95 Harbhajan
Ashwin also achieved his 32nd five-wicket haul in Tests. He is the second Indian with most five-fers in an innings, sixth overall.
Most five-wickets-in-an-innings
Muttiah Muralitharan - 67
Shane Warne - 37
Sir Richard Hadlee - 36
Anil Kumble - 35
Rangana Herath - 34
R Ashwin - 32
After getting rid of Australia for 480, Rohit Sharma-led India have a herculean task to bat well and challenge Steve Smith & Co.'s score. India lead the four-match series 2-1 and need a win in the series decider to enter the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, where Australia have already qualified.