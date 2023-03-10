R Ashwin equals Nathan Lyon with most wickets in India-Australia Tests during Day 2 of Ahmedabad tie

R Ashwin returned with 6 for 91 as India finally managed to dismiss Australia for 480 on Day 2 of the fourth and final Test in Ahmedabad on Friday (March 10). Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green kicked off proceedings on Day 2 (March 10) from the overnight score 255/4 and continued to pile runs. The pair added a whopping 208-run fifth-wicket stand, from 170-4 to 378 for 5, as the duo struck a century each on a flat track but Ashwin remained economical all throughout the innings and ended with 6 for 91 to attain a huge feat.

The 36-year-old wily off-spinner Ashwin is now tied with Australian counterpart Nathan Lyon with most wickets in India-Australia Tests. Lyon, who was the Player-of-the-Match in Australia's inspiring nine-wicket win in the third Test in Indore (courtesy of his 11-fer), will aim to once again take the lead in India's first essay.

Most wickets in Ind - Aus Tests

113 N Lyon

113 R Ashwin *

111 A Kumble

95 Harbhajan

Ashwin also achieved his 32nd five-wicket haul in Tests. He is the second Indian with most five-fers in an innings, sixth overall.

Most five-wickets-in-an-innings

Muttiah Muralitharan - 67

Shane Warne - 37

Sir Richard Hadlee - 36

Anil Kumble - 35

Rangana Herath - 34

R Ashwin - 32