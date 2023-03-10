IND vs AUS: Usman Khawaja becomes second Aussie Test opener in 21st century to hit 150 in India

Usman Khawaja continued to pile runs on Day 2 of the fourth and final Test between India and Australia in Ahmedabad on Friday (March 10). After opting to bat first on Day 1, Australia ended at 255 for 4 with Khawaja being unbeaten on 104. He continued from there on and ended with a sublime 180 -- highest individual score by a batter in ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy -- to take his side past the 400-run mark. In addition, he achieved a historic feat of becoming only the second Aussie Test opener in ths 21st century with 150-plus score on Indian soil.

Khawaja joined Matthew Hayden, former Aussie legend, to become the second Australian with a 150-plus score in India. Before the duo, Jim Bruke and Graham Yallop had attained the historic feat in 1956 and 1979, respectively.

AUSTRALIAN OPENERS WITH 150-PLUS SCORE IN INDIA

Jim Burke - 161 in Brabourne in 1956

Graham Yallop - 167 at Eden Gardens in 1979

Matthew Hayden - 203 in Chennai in 2001

Usman Khawaja - 150 not out in Ahmedabad in 2023*

During the lunch break on Day 2, Hayden lauded Khawaja and said he should have played 100 Tests by now for the Baggy Greens. He also compared him with Mark Waugh. The former opener told on-air, "Usman Khawaja should be in that 100 Test match category. He’s played 59 Test matches, I reckon that he is 40 short of what it should have been, and that is due to his underwhelming body language. He is similar to someone like Mark Waugh. He was so stylish that the word ‘soft’ was invented. He was so sharp and good, just like Khawaja."

Hayden added, "He is an individual who bides his time and is a proper opening batter, he is a proper left-hander as well, he plays shots off his pads, waist back in the crease, and plays effortlessly through the covers."

Khawaja and Cameron Green (114) had already put on an unbeaten 85-run fifth-wicket stand at stumps on Day 1. They dominated proceedings on Friday (March 10) and eventually added a mammoth 208-run stand. The pair's impressive stand have taken Australia well past the 450-run mark with two wickets still in hand.