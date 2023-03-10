Ahmedabad Test pitch a big learning curve for Rohit Sharma. says ex-India head coach Ravi Shastri

India have struggled to get wickets on Day 2 of the fourth and final Test versus Australia at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad on Friday (March 10). After the opening day's play ended with the visitors well-placed at 255 for 4, there were more miseries for Team India as the unbeaten fifth-wicket stand between centurion Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green continued to pile on runs.

From 170 for 4, Green and Khawaja added 208 runs for the fifth wicket with Day 2's opening session seeing India go wicketless. At the lunch break, former India head coach Ravi Shastri stated that since the Ahmedabad Test pitch is a batting-friendly one, this is a big learning curve for skipper Rohit Sharma.

"It's a big learning curve for Rohit Sharma. Tests were getting over in quick time, the game was moving very fast. But this one, it's a good pitch. The wickets are not coming as quickly as it used to be. That's when you got to get that thinking cap on, marshalling your resources. One thing captaining overseas, and one thing captaining in India on good tracks," Shastri said on-air for Star Sports.

"He has got all the good skills, but this is the exposure he needs. It's when one partnership comes up, you will be tested," Shastri added. Post the lunch break, Indian bowlers have managed to pick wickets at regular intervals. R Ashwin removed Green (114), Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc before Axar removed Khawaja, who fell for a majestic 180.

The Ahmedabad pitch has been the best to bat for in the entire series. India have been made to work hard for every wicket. Their batters will hope to stay for long and reply strongly to Australia's first-innings score, which has already gone past the 400-run mark.