WATCH: Md Shami dismisses Peter Handscomb with a peach of a delivery on Day 1 of 4th Test

India and Australia locked horns on Day 1 of the fourth and final Test, in Ahmedabad, on Thursday (March 9). After Steve Smith-led Aussies opted to bat first, the visitors ended the day at 255 for 4 with Usman Khawaja remaining unbeaten on 104*. The day belonged to Australia as they batted consciously and Indian bowlers were made to work hard for every wicket. Eventually, Md Shami ended the opening day with two scalps whereas R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja shared a wicket each.

Shami got both the wickets by cleaning up the stumps. Firstly, he got rid of Marnus Labuschagne before also claiming the scalp of Peter Handscomb. Talking about Handscomb's dismissal, Shami hit the deck on a good length and the ball straightened off the deck. The batter was caught on the back foot and completely got beaten to see his stumps get rattled. Here's the video of the dismissal:

After Handscomb's fall, there was no further breakthrough for Team India. Rohit & Co. struggled to break Khawaja-Cameron Green's fifth-wicket stand. The duo stitched 85 runs go take Australia's score to 255 for 4 at stumps on Day 1. After stumps, Khawaja told the broadcasters, "A lot of emotion in that. Has been a long journey, getting a hundred, as an Australian you always want to do that. It's very special. Head took the new ball down. He was smacking them. Was pretty good to watch that from the other end. It was such a nice wicket, I didn't want to give my wicket away. It was a mental battle more than anything else. You need to keep doing it for a long time. I had the helmet in my right hand, I told him (Green) just me a hug, instead of a high five (following his century). I have no superstitions, I stretched a bit in the morning and I was ready to go."