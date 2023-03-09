CLEANED UP! Md Shami rattles Marnus Labuschagne's stumps on Day 1 of Ahmedabad Test - Watch
IND vs AUS: Mohammed Shami cleaned up Marnus Labuschagne's stumps with a peach of a delivery on Day 1 of the fourth and final Test in Ahmedabad. Here's the video -
Mohammed Shami removed Marnus Labuschagne's stumps with a brilliant delivery in the morning session of the opening day of the fourth and final Test between India and Australia in Ahmedabad. After Steve Smith-led Australia won the toss and opted to bat first, they were off to a good start courtesy of Travis Head-Usman Khawaja's 61-run opening stand before R Ashwin removed the former and Shami struck very soon to get rid of Labuschagne.
Talking about the delivery that removed Labuschagne, the ball nipped in from a back of a length and kept low. The Aussie star batter punched the ball through off-side but got a thick edge and the ball ricocheted to strike the stumps. Here's the video of Labuschagne's dismissal:
𝐓.𝐈.𝐌.𝐁.𝐄.𝐑 🔥@MdShami11 sends back Labuschagne to scalp the second wicket for #TeamIndia 👌— BCCI (@BCCI) March 9, 2023
Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/8DPghkx0DE#INDvAUS | @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/LT3ao2kFBk
In the first session -- which was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese -- India achieved two breakthroughs only. Australia started off on a confident note before Ashwin induced a poor stroke from Head's willow and Shami removed Labuschagne. At the lunch break, Australia was 75 for 2 and will aim to dominate proceedings in the second and third session in a bid to post a big total.
Rohit Sharma-led India have to win the fourth and final Test, at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad, to not only clinch the four-match series -- which they lead 2-1 currently -- but to also qualify for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final. Australia have already made it to the finale after their Indore Test victory.