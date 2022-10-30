'Quite surprising': Gautam Gambhir questions Deepak Hooda's selection in T20 WC clash against South Africa

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir was left surprised by the Indian team's decision to drop all-rounder Axar Patel for Deepak Hooda in the playing for their clash against South Africa in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday (October 30). After failing to make the cut in the playing XI for India's first two Super 12 matches, Hooda finally made his T20 World Cup debut on Sunday.

Binging in Hooda for Axar was the only change India made in their playing XI from their last win against Netherlands. Gambhir failed to understand the logic behind the selection and asked where did India plan to play Hooda. He also argued if Hooda can be relied upon as India's sixth bowler.

"Ya, it was quite surprising for me. Why would you want to go with a batter when something is working for you. I know Axar has not bowled a lot, but he has bowled four overs in the previous game. India has gone with only 5 main bowlers and Hooda is your sixth bowler. Probably the reason could be that South Africa have a couple of left-handers in their ranks, that is the only reason I can think of," Gambhir said on Star Sports ahead of the start of the game.

Also Read: Virat Kohli becomes first Indian player to achieve massive T20 World Cup milestone

Hooda, who made his T20 debut for India earlier this year, showcased exceptional form with the bat to earn a spot in the team's squad for the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. However, he had to wait for his chance as India went with Axar as their second all-rounder alongside Hardik Pandya.

While he has been consistent in the anchor's role in the middle and the top order, Gambhir felt India could have gone with a striker of the ball lower down the order instead of playing Hooda. However, he insisted the fact that South Africa have a couple of left-handers in their batting line-up might have prompted the Indian team to select Hooda, who can be a handy leg-spinner.

"But where you are going to play him? Are you going to play him at number 7? He is not someone who can bat at number 7. It is good to depth in your batting, there is nothing wrong in it, but it depends on who you are getting. If the batter is suited for the position, that also matters. And we will have to wait and watch how India fare with a less strong bowling line-up," Gambhir added.

Hooda's selection didn't work out for India as he was dismissed on a duck after coming out to bat at number five against the Proteas on Sunday. On a day when the entire India batting line-up struggled on a tricky wicket in Perth, it was Suryakumar Yadav who turned out to be the team's saviour.

Also Read: 'This too shall pass': Indian spinner takes a dig at Babar Azam after his flop show vs Netherlands in T20 WC

Suryakumar played a brilliant knock of 68 runs off 40 balls to help India post a respectable total of 133 runs on the board after they were left reeling at 49/5 at one stage in their innings. India will be looking to wrap up South Africa's run-chase early and bag their third win in a row.