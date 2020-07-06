Questions will be raised if IPL 2020 happens but T20 World Cup is postponed: Inzamam-ul-Haq

With reports surfacing that the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 is set to be postponed while opening up a window for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq has said that questions will be raised if the IPL is conducted during the same window allotted to the T20 World Cup.

While the ICC is yet to officially announce the fate of T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to be hosted by Australia from October 18 to November 15, latest reports suggest that the showpiece tournament will be deferred when ICC officials meet on Friday (July 10).

“There are rumours that the World Cup was clashing with the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Australia-India series, therefore, it (T20 World Cup) won’t take place,” Inzamam, who scored 8830 runs in 120 Tests and 11739 runs in 378 ODIs for Pakistan, said in his YouTube channel on Sunday.

“The Indian board is strong and has control in the International Cricket Council (ICC). If Australia says that we cannot hold the World Cup because of the COVID-19 pandemic, then their stance will be easily accepted, but if any such kind event happens during the same time, then questions will be raised,” he said.

Inzamam is of the view that ICC should not give priority to private leagues (IPL) over international cricket as it will lead to players focusing on private leagues rather than international cricket. However, he did agree that hosting 16 teams for the T20 World Cup is not an easy task.

ICC should not be allowed to give priority to private leagues: Inzamam-ul-Haq

“People will think, if a country could host 12 to 14 teams (16 teams), then why the ICC could not look after the teams after all Australia is such an advanced country. Another thing is the ICC should not be allowed to give priority to private leagues (IPL) on international cricket. This will lead to young players forcing on private leagues other than international matches.

“Australia can say that it was difficult for it to manage 18 teams (16) for the mega event as it is not easy. Likewise, the Pakistan team was in England in a hotel and all the facilities were being provided there, therefore, it has not been easy to manage 18 teams (16),” he said.

Even the fate of Asia Cup 2020 hangs in balance. The tournament was originally scheduled to be hosted in Pakistan but the PCB agreed on a neutral venue for security reasons. However, there has been no word on the fate of the tournament scheduled in September.

Inzamam said: “I have also heard that objections are also raised on the dates of the Asia Cup as it is clashing with some other event.

“The ICC, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and all cricket boards should sit together and give a strong message that any such kind of impression (giving priority to private leagues instead of international cricket), won’t take place,” he said.

