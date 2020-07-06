T20 World Cup set to be postponed this week, BCCI to start planning for IPL 2020

The T20 World Cup 2020 to be hosted by Australia in October-November is set to be postponed when the ICC officials meet this Friday. For the last couple of months, the ICC has been delaying a final call on the T20 World Cup as it wants to make a correct call. However, a decision on the showpiece event looks inevitable now.

The postponement of T20 World Cup may open up a window for the BCCI to conduct the much-talked-about Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 which has also been postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19 pandemic.

There has been a lot of talks about the postponement of the T20 World Cup 2020, which could be pushed back to 2022 as India is scheduled to host the 2021 edition of the tournament with the 50-over World Cup in 2023 also scheduled to be played in the country.

T20 World Cup 2020 postponement inevitable, BCCI working on IPL's schedule

The report also states that the Cricket Australia has asked its players to prepare for a limited-overs away series against England in mid-September. The BCCI is also chalking out a tentative window for the IPL 2020, irrespective of ICC’s call on the T20 World Cup.

"The year started on a horrible note and there's been no relief on any front. But as time goes by, we need to take things head-on and ensure that we remain prepared for any eventuality. Cricket is no different. It is time for the BCCI to start planning for the year ahead," Dhumal told TOI.

The IPL 2020 was originally scheduled to commence in March but was suspended indefinitely following the COVID-19 outbreak. The ICC is yet to officially decide on the T20 World Cup and with officials publicly claiming that it would be unrealistic for Australia to host the showpiece event, at this point of time, the final verdict is awaited from the ICC.