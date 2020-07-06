Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis granted bail over deadly accident, agrees to pay 1 million in compensation

Sri Lankan cricketer Kusal Mendis found himself in massive trouble after he was arrested on Sunday over an accident that killed a man in Panadure, Sri Lanka. Panadura Additional Magistrate on Monday granted bail for Mendis on two sureties worth 1 million Sri Lankan rupees.

The Panadura Additional Magistrate further ordered that a compensation worth 1 million rupees to be paid to victim’s family. The 64-year-old resident of Gorakapola, Panadura, who was riding a bicycle, died after the SUV driven by the Sri Lankan cricketer crashed in the Horethuduwa area. As reported by the police, the pedestrian died instantly.

ALSO READ: Sri Lanka batsman Kusal Mendis arrested over fatal crash

Earlier, Mendis was named in the 16-man squad for the two-match Test series scheduled against England in March before the rubber was called off due to the coronavirus outbreak. The mainstay of Sri Lankan batting-order, Mendis was also named in the squad which resumed training post-COVID-crisis.

Mendis has represented Sri Lanka in 44 Tests, 76 ODIs and 26 T20Is, amassing 2995 runs, 2164 runs and 484 runs respectively. The middle-order batsman has nine international centuries under his belt along with 28 half-centuries.

A gloomy season for Sri Lankan cricket

Things have been gloomy in Sri Lankan cricket of-late with allegations of match-fixing in the ICC World Cup 2011 by former sports minister and the arrest of Shehan Madushanka, who was found in possession of drugs.

ALSO READ: T20 World Cup set to be postponed this week, BCCI to start planning for IPL 2020

Even though the allegations of match-fixing were dismissed due to lack of evidence, Sri Lankan cricket icons Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene along with Upul Tharanga were grilled by the SIU. Even Aravinda de Silva, who was the chief selector during the 2011 World Cup, was also questioned by the investigating team.



