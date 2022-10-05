Qatar slashes office hours to reduce traffic jams for FIFA World Cup

The FIFA World Cup is a keenly-awaited event, which will be held in the Middle East for the first time ever. Qatar is set to play host to the 32-nation showpiece event which will see some big stars rub shoulders against each other and, hence, the excitement is on another level for football fans across the globe.

In the run-up to Qatar 2022, quite a lot of preparations are being made. On Wednesday (October 05), it was announced that the number of government workers attending offices would be cut down whereas schooling hours are also set to be reduced to ease congestion before and during the World Cup.

With in excess of one million visitors expected to be in Qatar for the big-ticket event, from November 20 to December 18, the government is eager to minimise the traffic off the streets around the eight stadiums. In this context, the authorities are worried about the opening two weeks when the peak number of foreign fans will be following the participating nations.

An official spokesperson recently claimed that only 20 percent of government staff would be expected in offices starting November and till December 19. In addition, the staff would work four hours a day. Not only this, from November 1 to November 17, school hours will also be brought down; i.e. opening only from 7:00 am to midday. Students will be on holiday from November 18 until December 22.

The main Corniche highway along Doha's seafront will also be closed to all cars with the commencement of November.