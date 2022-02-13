Punjab Kings break the bank for Livingstone. PBKS squad list for IPL 2022 with signings of Dhawan, Bairstow

Punjab Kings (PBKS) made crucial signings, roping in some of the big names of the cricketing world, during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 auction as the team move forward to the post-KL Rahul era.

The two-day long IPL 2022 mega auction took place in an Indian city Bengaluru, where the existing eight and the additional two teams were on a spending spree to build a strong team ahead of the 15th edition of IPL.

PBKS have bought India's star player Shikhar Dhawan for Rs 8.25 cr and the team will boast of swashbuckling opening pair as they have also added England's Jonny Bairstow for Rs 6.75 cr.

Punjab Kings paid a staggering amount of Rs 11.50 crore to acquire England's Liam Livingstone, who is often deemed as the T20 specialist.

Taking a note of the performance of West Indies all-rounder Odean Smith in the recently concluded ODI series against India, Punjab Kings acquired him for Rs 6.5 cr.

After the IPL 2020 Mega Auction, here's how the squad of Punjab Kings looks like:

Retained players: Mayank Agarwal (Rs 14 cr), Arshdeep Singh (Rs 4 cr)

Players acquired during the auction:

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan (Rs 8.25 cr), Jonny Bairstow (Rs 6.75 cr), Prabhsimran Singh (Rs 0.60 cr), Jitesh Sharma (Rs 0.20 cr), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Rs 0.50 cr)

All-rounders: Shahrukh Khan (Rs 9 cr), Harpreet Brar (Rs 3.8 cr), Liam Livingstone (Rs 11.50 cr), Odean Smith (Rs 6 cr), Raj Angad Bawa (Rs 2 cr), Rishi Dhawan (Rs 0.55 cr), Prerak Mankad (Rs 0.20 cr), Writtick Chatterjee (Rs 0.20 cr), Baltej Dhanda (Rs 0.20 cr), Ansh Patel (Rs 0.20 cr), Atharva Taide (Rs 0.20 cr), Benny Howell (Rs 0.40 cr)

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada (Rs 9.25 cr), Rahul Chahar (Rs 5.25 cr), Ishan Porel (Rs 0.25 cr), Sandeep Sharma (Rs 0.50 cr), Vaibhav Arora (Rs 2 cr), Nathan Ellis (Rs 0.75 cr)