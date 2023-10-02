Premier League: Liverpool blast PGMOL over 'unfair' VAR call, release hard hit statement after Spurs defeat

Liverpool Football Club have taken a massive dig at the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) after they admitted their error in their Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, September 30. Liverpool’s Luis Díaz had a goal disallowed by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in the first half of their Premier League match for offside. However, replays showed that Diaz was played onside and the goal should have stood.

Liverpool Football Club acknowledges PGMOL’s admission of their failures last night.



It is clear that the correct application of the laws of the game did not occur, resulting in sporting integrity being undermined. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 1, 2023 ×

Liverpool blast PGMOL

The PGMOL would later admit that VAR Darren England and his assistant Dan Cook failed to overturn the on-field decision of offside, despite carrying out required procedures. PGMOL would later release a statement, accepting the human error by the officials. However, the situation did not go well with Liverpool, and would later release a statement to clear their stand.

“We fully accept the pressures that match officials work under but these pressures are supposed to be alleviated, not exacerbated, by the existence and implementation of VAR.

“It is therefore unsatisfactory that sufficient time was not afforded to allow the correct decision to be made and that there was no subsequent intervention.

“That such failings have already been categorised as “significant human error” is also unacceptable. Any and all outcomes should be established only by the review and with full transparency.

“This is vital for the reliability of future decision-making as it applies to all clubs with learnings being used to make improvements to processes in order to ensure this kind of situation cannot occur again.

“In the meantime, we will explore the range of options available, given the clear need for escalation and resolution,” a statement released from Liverpool read.

Liverpool’s unbeaten run comes to an end

Diaz’s goal disallowed had a huge bearing on the outcome of the contest as Liverpool lost to Spurs in a close contest. Liverpool were down to 10-man when Diaz scored the controversial goal while Spurs would later score to make it 1-0 in their favour. Although the Reds managed to equalise in the first half stoppage time, they ultimately lost the contest when Joel Matip scored an own goal presenting Tottenham their first win in six years against Liverpool.

The stoppage time goal was the latest winning own goal in the Premier League, which brought their 19-game unbeaten run to a halt. The Reds were also reduced to nine men when Diego Jota was sent off for a second bookable offense in the second half.

